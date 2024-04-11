According to sources close to US intelligence, Iran is preparing to launch a “massive attack” against Israel

Tensions are rising significantly in the Middle East. According to the agency BloombergCiting “close” US intelligence, Iran or its allies are increasingly likely to launch a “massive attack” on Israel, as Tehran continues to threaten retaliation against the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria.

US media have indicated that drone or missile strikes could be launched in the coming days. It's no longer a question of when the attack will happen, an anonymous source told Bloomberg.

In a sign that the situation in the region is heating up significantly, German airline Lufthansa announced on Wednesday that it would suspend flights to and from Tehran, probably until Thursday, “due to the current situation in the Middle East”.

Washington's “unwavering” support

This Wednesday, Joe Biden reaffirmed that his support for Israel is “unwavering.” Iran is “threatening to launch a significant attack against Israel,” the US president said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House.

“As I told Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's defense is unwavering in the face of these threats from Iran and its allies,” he added. “I repeat: Unwavering. We will do everything we can to protect Israel's security,” Joe Biden continued.

The comment comes at a time of heightened tension between the US president and the head of the Israeli government, with Benjamin Netanyahu, for example, publicly judging that he is “wrong” in Gaza.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Wednesday that Israel would be "punished" after a deadly attack in Syria on April 1. The strike destroyed the Iranian embassy in Damascus and killed 16 people, including seven members of the Islamic Republic's ideological army, the Revolutionary Guards, an NGO said.