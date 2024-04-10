A “necessary” decision, according to the Ukrainian defense minister, is to remove the demobilization clause

Essentials from 10th April from 9 PM onwards.

Joe Biden urges House of Representatives to vote 'now' on aid to Ukraine

The US president called on the House of Representatives in Washington on Wednesday to immediately vote to provide billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. “Majorities of Democrats and Republicans support Ukraine. Now for a referendum”Mr. Biden told reporters, while House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, blocked an inspection of the envelope.

In Ukraine, Russian attacks killed seven people and hit two energy sites

Seven people were killed on Wednesday in Ukraine's Kharkiv (northeast) and Odesa (south) regions during nighttime attacks that hit two power plants, as Russia continued its strategy of targeting the electricity grid.

In Russia, three people were killed in a drone strike near the border with Ukraine

Three people, including two children, were killed Wednesday when a Ukrainian drone targeted a car they were traveling in in a village in the Kursk border region, a statement said. In Telegram Governor Roman Starovoit.

Switzerland has announced a peace conference in Ukraine on June 15 and 16

Conference organized by Switzerland “Peace in Ukraine” The Swiss government announced on Wednesday that it will take place on June 15 and 16 at the luxury Bürgenstock Hotel. Unlike Russia, the participation of the United States in this meeting was confirmed by Federal Councilor for Foreign Affairs Ignacio Cassis.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Olaf Scholes refuses to deliver Taurus cruise missiles because of Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat.

In an interview German newspaper Build, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is refusing to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for fear of weakening Germany, he believes. Since it is not a nuclear power, these weapons are the most powerful in its arsenal. He also addressed Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat. See also "Murder" of Hamas No. 2 in Lebanon "will not go unpunished," threatens Hezbollah

Ukraine plans to mobilize some prisoners and force them for women

The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday adopted a bill to mobilize prisoners for the first time. Ukraine could follow the Israeli model and mobilize young women into the army, Oksana Hirihoriva, gender adviser to the commander of the ground forces, told a British newspaper. The Times.

The White House says there is no evidence that China is providing direct military support to Russia

At a time when China says it denies anything “criticism or pressure” Regarding its relations with Russia, the US president's national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, said at a press conference on Tuesday: “We haven't seen any evidence [que la Chine fournisse] Direct military support to Russia. » Mr. Sullivan recalled.

China says it denies anything “criticism or pressure” Its relations with Russia

“China and Russia have the right to normal economic and trade cooperation”Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning announced.

An EU court overturned sanctions targeting two Russian oligarchs

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled on Wednesday in favor of Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven, who contested their inclusion on the EU's list of sanctioned persons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington to sell $138 million in military equipment to Kyiv

It involves repairing and upgrading Hawk medium-range missile systems. On Tuesday, the head of European diplomacy, Joseph Borrell, expressed regret that Western allies were unable to provide it with urgently needed anti-aircraft defense systems. “Western forces have about 100 Patriot missile batteries, but we are unable to supply them with the seven missiles that they are so demanding.”He announced in a speech earlier New Economic Forum. See also Urgency, depth ... why the search for a missing submarine near the Titanic promises to be complicated

Russia has launched a criminal investigation “Financing of Terrorism” Includes western countries. Accusations “absurd”According to Washington

The Russian intelligence agency announced on Tuesday that it was opening an investigation “Financing of Terrorism” On behalf of Ukraine, which includes the United States and its allies, specifically naming the Ukrainian company that employs the son of the US president, Joe Biden. The US president's national security adviser, Jack Sullivan, condemned the allegations during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday. “absurd”.

French judge rejects charges against TotalEnergies for complicity in Russian war crimes in Ukraine