In America, the traffic stop became a tragedy

In Chicago, a man reportedly fired at police after being stopped for wearing a seat belt, who responded with about 100 shots, killing the driver.

A traffic stop in Chicago, USA, ended in numerous scenes for not wearing a seat belt. On Tuesday, April 9, a police watchdog released images of a raid by three plainclothes officers that turned tragic. The scene took place on March 21.

Footage from a police officer's on-board camera shows an officer checking on the driver of a white SUV with tinted windows. The tone quickly rises between the two. “Now open the door.”, the policeman repeats several times. The 26-year-old refuses. According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (the Chicago Police Department's civilian oversight agency), the driver of the SUV opened fire on the officers, wounding one of them.

The police immediately retaliated and opened fire 96 times in 41 seconds. The driver died. An investigation is ongoing and the officers have been suspended pending investigation.