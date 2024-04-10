April 10, 2024

Despite significant mobilization, one death row inmate was executed in Missouri

Rusty Knowles April 10, 2024 2 min read

Brian Dorsey, 52, was hanged on Tuesday, April 9, despite several requests to commute his sentence. In 2006, she pleaded guilty to murdering her cousin and her husband.

An American man sentenced to death for murdering his cousin and her husband in 2006 was hanged this Tuesday, April 9, in Missouri, Central America, despite several pleas to commute the sentence. Brian Dorsey, 52, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. (Paris time, 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10).

It was the first execution in Missouri since the start of the year and the fifth in the nation, and the last-minute cancellation of the death penalty in Idaho (Northwest) on Feb. Within the legal time frame.

A model prisoner

Brian Dorsey confessed to shooting his cousin Sarah Bonney and her husband Ben Bonney in bed on December 23, 2006.

According to court documents, the couple held him overnight after bringing him back from his home where two drug dealers had come to demand money from him. The couple's four-year-old daughter was rescued unharmed.

In their appeal to the Supreme Court to stay his execution and review the sentence, his lawyers argued that it was “a rare case of a person awaiting immediate execution making a full recovery” and that he “acted under sentence”. Impact of Drug-Induced Psychosis”.

They highlighted a petition signed by more than 70 guards in his prison demanding that the sentence of this model prisoner be commuted to life imprisonment. The former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court and the five judges in Brian Dorsey's trial joined these calls for clemency, to no avail.

A total of 24 executions were carried out by lethal injection in the United States in 2023. 23 of the 50 US states have abolished the death penalty.An additional six states (Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee) prohibit the death penalty by executive order.

