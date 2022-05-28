Scholz and Macron ask Putin for “serious direct talks” with Zelensky

Contributions to this live stream have been temporarily disabled.
- At Donbass, the Russian army confirmed the conquest of the main part of Lyman. A crossroads that opens the road to the major cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. “As a result of the joint operations of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the military units of the Russian Armed Forces, the city of Lyman was completely liberated from the Ukrainian nationalists.”The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it was confirming a statement issued the previous day by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
- Ukraine, a major agricultural power, is unable to export its grain Vladimir Putin said in a telephone interview with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholes that he was ready to discuss resumption of Ukrainian grain supplies as its ports were being blocked.“Russia is ready to explore options for the unrestricted export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports.” The Kremlin said the country was refusing to take responsibility for the global food crisis. On Thursday, the Russian president offered to help Coping with the food crisisIf the Western sanctions against Moscow were first lifted, it would have received threatening charges against him.
- “Donbass will remain Ukrainian,” says Volodymyr Zhelensky. “The situation in Donbass is very difficult,” he said. But “We protect our land and do everything we can to strengthen it.” The security of the region was announced by the Ukrainian president in his daily video intervention on Friday. “If the invaders think that Lyman and Siverodonetsk will soon be their own, they are mistaken.” He added.
- Under the floodwaters, Zhivrodonetsk seems to be surrounded. A police official from the pro-Russian separatist Republic of Luhanskin said Friday, citing the Ria Novosti agency. “The city of Siverodonetsk is currently surrounded” And Ukrainian troops are trapped there. It is erroneous to claim that the information denied by the Governor of Luhansk, Sergei Keito, falls under this region. “Full control of the enemy” In the Russian language “One, two or three days”. But he agreed, “Troops may be ordered to withdraw, perhaps to prevent them from being rounded up.”
- In the south of the country, shelling was also carried out in the Gerson area. Russian forces have amassed 30 T-62 tanks and other armored vehicles and Grod missile systems in the Kherson area (south), bombed by Mi-8 helicopters, the army’s southern command said Saturday. Ukrainian army on Facebook.
- The Moscow branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has severed ties with Russian spiritual authorities. Supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a historic initiative. Pronounced at the end of a congregation “Full independence and autonomy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church”According to a press release, the Ukrainian Church refers to its relations with the Moscow leadership. “Complex or non-complex” From the beginning of the conflict. This is the second Orthodox split in Ukraine in a few years. Due to the Kremlin’s involvement in the country, part of the Ukrainian church represented by kyiv Patriarchate has already broken down with Moscow in 2019. Ukraine is home to the Russian Orthodox Church, some of the most important monasteries in the country.
- Lawyer of the International Criminal Court (ICC) calls on Russia to cooperate. Kareem Khan, four days after the Russian invasion, is calling on Russia to co-operate in the investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC, but have accepted the jurisdiction of the Kiev court.
