Update on the 94th day of the war in Ukraine

The Moscow army is battling in Donbass, for the first time in several weeks, with a new interview between Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholes and Vladimir Putin.

Fighting continues in eastern Ukraine and Russia announces several significant advances on the 94th day of the conflict.

Fighting intensifies at Donbass

The symbol of the violent fighting, the Donbass is currently attacking the city of Severodonetsk, where the bombings did not stop for several days. “The army is simply destroying the city,” Luhansk regional governor Sergei Guido said in a telegram. According to him, the Russian army entered the suburbs of the city, where they suffered “heavy losses”, while Ukrainian forces tried to evict the Russians from a hotel.

According to the same governor, “Severodonetsk has not been cut off” by Russian and separatist forces and access to humanitarian aid is still possible. Despite the less and less favorable conditions for kyiv in the region, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov assured that “Russia” suffered losses in the regions of the Severodonetsk, Oskolonivka, Toshkivka districts and withdrew from previously occupied positions.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, in his daily speech, accused Moscow of “genocide” in the Donbass. He promised to “do everything” to protect the region.

“We are protecting our land and doing everything we can to strengthen the security of this region,” he promised, acknowledging the “very difficult” situation.

Russia confirms the capture of Lyman

The Russian army confirmed the conquest of the main part of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, which was an important crossroads that allowed to open the road to the main cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

“The city of Lyman has been completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists as a result of joint operations by the Donetsk People’s Republican militant group and the Russian Armed Forces,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. He was confirming a statement issued the day before by pro-Russian separatists calling themselves the “Republic” of eastern Ukraine.

Strategically, kyiv and Kramatorsk are an important railroad junction located northeast of Sloviansk, the symbolic city captured by pro-Russian separatists in 2014 by Kramatorsk, the capital of the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region. The capture would allow an attempt to encircle the two main cities to the east, the Ukrainian city of Chevrodonetsk and Lysitshansk.

தொலைபேசி Phone call between Putin, Macron and Scholes

New initiative for diplomatic talks. This afternoon, Vladimir Putin spoke for 80 minutes on the phone with his French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholes on Saturday. This is the first time since the end of March that they have exchanged views between the President and his Russian counterpart.

As a first step, Macron and Schules called on the Russian envoy to hold “serious direct talks” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, and a press release from the German Chancellor’s Office called for an “immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops.”

The two Western leaders “took positive note of the Russian president’s commitment to treat captured militants in accordance with international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Conventions, and to ensure unrestricted access to the International Committee of the Red Cross.” They also asked 2,500 fighter jets were released from Azovstal.

Commenting on the boiling food crisis, the Kremlin statement issued after the call stressed that “Russia is ready to help find options for unrestricted export of grain, including Ukrainian grain, from ports located in the Black Sea.” Ukraine, a major exporter of cereals, especially corn and wheat, has been hampered by fighting and a siege by Moscow over the port of Odessa.

Finally, the Russian leader condemned the “dangerous situation” this Saturday Western arms supply to UkraineHe also warned of “instability”.

Russia announces new hypersonic missile test launch

A view of the army thousands of kilometers away from the conflict. The Russian military says it has successfully tested a Jirgon hypersonic cruise missile from Admiral Korskov’s warship in the Barents Sea, aimed at a white sea area in the Arctic.

Zircon’s first official shooting took place before October 2020. Other experiments followed, especially from the Admiral Korskov warship and the submarine.

Russia, which launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24, announced in March that it was using hypersonic missiles there – “Kinjal”, which appeared to be a first-line war solution, with Moscow never mentioning the use of this type of weapon. Except for the tests.