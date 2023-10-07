At least nine people died in Gaza after the strikes, according to Israeli emergency services.

Warning sirens sounded at dawn. Israeli emergency services reported that at least 40 people had been killed since the Hamas offensive began on Saturday, October 7. Rockets were fired at Israel and armed men infiltrated Israeli communities. A press release from Megan David Adom, the counterpart to the Israeli Red Cross, also reported “Hundreds injured”. The Israeli Ministry of Health reported that 779 injured people had been evacuated to Israeli hospitals. AFP for its part counts nine deaths on the Palestinian side in Gaza.

Since then, hundreds of rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Hamas’ armed wing immediately announced the launch of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation against Israel. At the same time, the Israeli army quoted by the Israeli newspaper HaaretzIt says terrorists infiltrated from Gaza “Sea, Wind and Earth”. According to the same source, fighting is ongoing on Israeli soil and a local elected official was killed during a shootout with the attackers. Follow the evolution of the situation live.

The EU condemns the “taking of civilians as hostages”. Hamas released a video on social media purporting to show the capture of three Israelis on Saturday morning. Another video shows other Israeli soldiers at the hands of gunmen, one of whom later dies. The Israeli army has not yet released a statement on the number of its soldiers wounded, killed or abducted. European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell condemned the hostage-taking of civilians and called for their release. “The news of people being held hostage at home or in Gaza is appalling. It is against international law. The hostages must be released immediately.”He declared.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes. Hamas “An Unprecedented Price Will Be Paid” for him “War”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced. Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant described an attack by the Palestinian Islamic Movement. “The War Against the State of Israel”. The Israeli army responded announced that many “Dozens of (its) warplanes are (now) attacking multiple targets” Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza residents fled their homes. “We have resolved to put an end to all crimes of occupation” And “More than 5,000 rockets” The commander of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Taif, has been fired since Saturday morning, according to an audio recording by al-Aqsa TV, the television channel of Hamas, the ruling Islamist movement in Gaza. An AFP journalist noted that hundreds of residents of the northeast of the Gaza Strip, fearing an earthquake, have fled their homes and moved further into the area.

The cease-fire ended in May. Hamas says the move ends a ceasefire that has been generally respected since the end of the five-day war in May. Israel then attacked Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, killing 34 Palestinians and an Israeli woman.