Russian pressure continues on Donbass, and the main cities of Chevroletonetsk are relentlessly shelled and the rope is tightened around its twin city, Lisitsansk.

According to Roman Vlachenko, head of the Chevrodonetsk district in the Luhansk region, six people were killed in Russian attacks in Chevroletnotsk in eastern Ukraine.

Russian patriot Grill says he “understands” the outcome of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church and “its current suffering,” while the religious body announced this week that it would sever ties with Russia over its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.