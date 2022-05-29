Update the situation at 1 p.m.
அழுத்தம் Russian pressure continues on Donbass, and the main cities of Chevroletonetsk are relentlessly shelled and the rope is tightened around its twin city, Lisitsansk.
பேர் According to Roman Vlachenko, head of the Chevrodonetsk district in the Luhansk region, six people were killed in Russian attacks in Chevroletnotsk in eastern Ukraine.
Russian patriot Grill says he “understands” the outcome of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church and “its current suffering,” while the religious body announced this week that it would sever ties with Russia over its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
On Sunday, Russian patriot Grill promised to “understand” the decision of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which announced this week that it would sever ties with Russia over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We fully understand the current plight of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Grill said.
The patriots of Moscow and all Russia, however, said they should pray that no “temporary” sanctions would “destroy the spiritual unity” of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples.
Russian pressure is mounting, but people are not letting up. The head of the Severodonetsk district in the Lugansk region wanted to decide on BFMTV this Sunday that he wanted to “defend the city to the end”.
Admitting that the situation in the Ukrainian city, which had been heavily attacked by the Russians, was “critical,” Roman Vlachenko spoke of “24 out of 24”, “a lot of destruction and a lot of deaths.”
“Today, we are more or less in control of the situation in the city,” he promised, but ruled out the possibility of evacuating the city “in the short term”.
Six people have been killed in Russian attacks in Severodnotesk in eastern Ukraine, Roman Vlasenko, head of the Severodonetsk district in the Luhansk region, reported on BFMTV on Sunday.
“Six people are dead tonight,” he said casually.
The city was heavily shelled by the Russians, who had concentrated their efforts on the east side of the country.
Anti-time race in Ukraine to “memorize” historic buildings targeted by Russian strikes
Bombs and missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities since the war began, killing many but damaging historic buildings. Cultural services seek to protect their memory with sophisticated technology and 3D scans.
Among them is the French engineer Emmanuel Durand, who specializes in the acquisition of 3D data, using a laser scanner to preserve the memory of a fire station built in 1887.
“It allows the physical condition of the building to be corrected in history. It can be used to see what has been moved for protection.
Before the war, “people today are increasingly realizing that cultural heritage is important,” said Tetiana Pilipsov, a member of the commission responsible for identifying damaged historical sites.
The city of Severodonetsk was bombed for several days
The city of Severdonetsk has been the target of several days of bombings, symbolizing the fierce fighting still going on in Donbass.
“The army is simply destroying the city,” Luhansk regional governor Sergei Guido said in a telegram.
However, according to him, access to humanitarian aid is still possible, as “Severodonetsk has not been cut off” by Russian and separatist forces.
Donbass is still a scene of violent clashes
Fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. After the capture of Lyman’s mainland, which was announced by Moscow on Saturday, Russian forces are still trying to take full control of the Donbass minefield.
