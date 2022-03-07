Live – War in Ukraine: Russian military announces opening of several humanitarian corridors

7:02

The almost total suspension of Russian exports has pushed up oil prices. The Brent barrel from the North Sea approached $ 140 on Monday morning and came close to an absolute record.

In the process, Tokyo and Hong Kong stock markets fell more than 3% on Monday morning. And the best safe haven gold is over $ 2,000 an ounce.

The rise in oil prices comes after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States and the European Union were “very seriously” discussing the possibility of banning Russian oil imports.

