The IAEA is ‘deeply’ concerned about Ukraine’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

After information about the communication interruption with the nuclear power plant Ukrainian From Zaporozhye, The largest in EuropeFrom which Russia Captured on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed its “deep concern” on Sunday.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said in a statement that Ukraine had been targeted by the administration. The plant is located in the southeastern part of UkraineWas now under the command of Russian forces.

The “deterioration” of the situation

Kiev said the Russian military had cut off some mobile and Internet networks and telephone connections, mailboxes and faxes were not working. According to Ukrainian officials, communication is possible only by mobile phone, but of poor quality, the IAEA said. “I’m very concerned about these events being reported to me today,” said IAEA Director-General Rafael Croce.

“In order to operate the plant safely, management and staff must be allowed to perform their vital functions under stable conditions, without interruption or undue external pressure.” In this regard, he said he was “deeply concerned” that the situation with regard to key communications between the regulatory authority and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was deteriorating. “An important part of overall nuclear safety and security is the reliable communication between the regulator and the operator,” he noted.

The “physical and nuclear safety” of the plant was confirmed

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French president, Emmanuel Macron, that it was not his intention to “attack nuclear power plants.” The Russian head of state confirmed the case The “physical and nuclear safety” of the Zaporozhye power plant was confirmedAccording to the Kremlin.

He presented his agreement, saying that “a dialogue between the IAEA, Ukraine and Russia begins, so that the power plants will be safe.” The IAEA added that communication with staff at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine – the site of a major nuclear accident in 1986 – was taken by Russian troops on February 24 and is currently only possible by email.

Fear of a nuclear accident

The rotations could not be done by its employees, which led Rafael Croce to emphasize the “importance of operational employees having to rest to perform their important tasks with full security”.

The IAEA boss paid a visit to Ukraine on Friday, just hours after Russian forces took control of the Zaporozhye power plant following clashes with Ukrainian troops. Ukraine has four running nuclear power plants that supply half of its electricity, as well as nuclear repositories such as Chernobyl.