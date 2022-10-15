Environmentalists in court

Two young women, aged 20 and 21, have been charged with causing damage to the value of less than £5000, the painting was not damaged as it was protected by glass.

Three environmentalists from the Just Stop Oil movement, including two who threw Vanko’s masterpiece “Tomato Soup” on Friday, October 14.sunflowerHe appeared in a London court on Saturday at the National Gallery.

Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle, and Phoebe Plummer, 21, from the south of the capital, were charged with causing less than £5000 of damage, saying the painting was not damaged as it was protected by glass. . They are innocent.

On Friday, in a spectacular move, they threw tomato soup over the Dutch painter’s famous painting before sticking it to the wall. Only the frame was slightly damaged and the canvas soon found its place in a museum.

The stunt is part of a series of actions launched since early October by the Just Stop Oil movement calling for an end to hydrocarbon exploitation in the United Kingdom, which the Lis Truss government has decided to accelerate at the global centre. Energy crisis. The judge released them on the condition that they not enter any museum or gallery and not use paint or adhesives in public. Their hearing was adjourned to December 13.

A third activist, Laura Johnson, 38 and from Suffolk, was charged with damaging a turntable outside Scotland Yard headquarters in London on Friday. He pleaded not guilty, was released and his trial was set for November 23.

Other demonstrators stuck to the road and police said 24 people were arrested. “The court will not stop you from protesting legally“, the judge said during the hearing, the interior minister wants to intensify the repression against protest movements like Just Stop Oil, accusing them of their actions”Gorilla“. Many Just Stop Oil activists have already received prison terms for their protest activities.