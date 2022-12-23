A large explosion rocked the port of Mohammadia, prompting residents to flee the area

A fire broke out at a gas depot in this city on the Moroccan coast.

Panic in Mohammedanism. This Moroccan port city, located twenty kilometers from Casablanca, witnessed a large explosion on Monday, December 22, around 6:00 pm (local time). According to several videos shared on social networks, one or more explosions were heard as the fire broke out in the port of the city, which is home to several gas and hydrocarbon deposits.

According to Moroccan media, there have been no casualties or injuries so far in the explosion from the gas depot. “Firefighters are gradually bringing the fire under control. No casualties were reported.”, Moroccan TV channel 2M reported (in Arabic), citing the governor of the region. A journalist From Moroccan website Médias24, currently at the scene, described the establishment of a large security perimeter, while houses around the crash site were evacuated. Dozens of people living in the surrounding area fled their homes fearing further explosions and toxic fumes.