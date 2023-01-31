LIVE – War in Ukraine: Joe Biden rejects delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Q

13:27

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked his government to negotiate the creation of joint military training centers with Belarus, its neighbor and rare ally, to support an offensive against Ukraine.

In a decree issued on Tuesday, he instructed his defense and foreign ministers to negotiate with Minsk on the creation of such centers, without further details.

In mid-October, Belarus and Russia announced the creation of a joint military force, which, according to Minsk, had a purely “defensive” mission. The two countries continue to hold large-scale military exercises, fueling speculation that the Belarusian military could launch an attack on Ukraine.