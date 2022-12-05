Pointe-à-Pitre: Armed robbery for 850 euros in robbery

“These kids, like me, better get up at 5 a.m. and go to work,” Patrick, an employee of a discount bazaar, was robbed this Sunday morning on Chauncey Boulevard in Pointe City, he told us. -a-bitre. One of the three criminals put his gun to his head.

A bazaar on Boulevard Chanzy in Pointe-à-Pitre, which is open every day of the week, was the target of robbers this Sunday, December 4, 2022.

The looted bazaar is located on Chauncey Boulevard in Pointe-à-Pitre.

Around 6:45 a.m., when the area is quiet on Sundays, three armed men entered the business to grab items from the cash register.

Staff member Patrick didn’t want to let it go. He found himself with the barrel of a pistol to his temple, aimed by one of the criminals, while the other two were using:

He took his weapon and put it on my head and he said to me: “Don’t move”.

Patrick Arnedo, the robbed bazaar employee



This witness speaks “20-year-old kids, no more” Well organised, he carried off a big gray machine after the robbery.

Patrick Arnedo, the robbed bazaar employee



According to his testimony, the robbers got away with 850 euros.

At this discount company, Patrick, who wants to continue working even on Sundays, believes that these young people have to get up in the morning to earn an honest living and deserve their salaries.