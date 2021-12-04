Emmanuel Macron, Controversial Diplomatic Visit to Saudi Arabia

Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman in Jeddah on Saturday, December 4th. Bandar Al-Jaloud / AFP

A diplomatic meeting was expected Is severely criticized by some. French President Emmanuel Macron met on Saturday in Jeddah, on the west coast of Saudi Arabia. “Stability” Discuss the situation in the Gulf and especially in Lebanon.

The next day, while on an express tour of the Gulf, visiting the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Macron spent a few hours in this large Saudi Red Sea port city. French President Mohammed Ben Salman welcomed the French President at the Royal Palace in the early afternoon.

Lebanon initiative

During their meeting, the French president and the Saudi prince laid the groundwork for a common effort in support of Lebanon. They phoned Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati together, Macron said after their meeting.

“Saudi Arabia and France want full involvement” At a glance “Re-engagement of a relationship” After a serious diplomatic crisis between Beirut and Riyadh, the French head of state explained to reporters before leaving Jeddah. “It simply came to our notice then [libanais] We can work in a normal way, and meet as soon as possible and make effective reforms. “, He said he would call President Michael Aun on Sunday. Goes to Paris and Riyadh “Work together, support reforms, liberate the country from crisis and safeguard its sovereignty” Mr. Macron underlined again on Twitter shortly after.

The economic crisis in Lebanon has been exacerbated for weeks by open diplomatic battles with several Gulf states. Riyadh recalled its ambassador to Beirut in late October and expelled the Lebanese ambassador, following the criticism of a military-led military intervention in Yemen by Information Minister George Gordahi in Yemen. Mr. who defended the Houthi Protestant rebels in the country. Kordahi announced his resignation on Friday. Riyadh has also banned imports from Lebanon, and three Gulf states (Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait) have retaliated against Beirut.

Betting in the international arena

Emmanuel Macron, through this visit, became one of the first Western leaders to meet From “MBS” In 2018, Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoki was assassinated At his embassy in Istanbul. The affair has severely tarnished the international reputation of the Crown Prince.

The French head of state considered it necessary to hold talks with Saudi Arabia on Friday. “Leading Gulf Country by Size”, Can “Work for the stability of the region”. But this “It does not mean we are satisfied”, Mentioned and promised this murder.

“I notice that Saudi Arabia hosted the G20 next year [l’affaire Khashoggi] I did not notice that many forces ignored the G20., He reiterated, except to mention that the meeting will be in November 2020, Conducted by video conference due to Govt-19 infection. “We are always clear on human rights or not.” Emmanuel Macron insisted.

During this visit of the President, A complaint was lodged on Friday in Paris With civil action against the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, especially for financing terrorism. Plaintiffs, victims of the Yemeni war, accuse the two countries of being an establishment “Alliance” The jihadist group with al-Qaeda, their lawyer Joseph Braham explained.

Saudi Arabia, an ally of the United States, has been intervening in Yemen since 2015 under the leadership of a pro-government military coalition against the Houthi rebels, politically backed by Iran, Washington’s rival and Riyadh’s regional rival. Emirates withdraws its troops from Yemen in 2019, but remains members of the alliance. In this case, the Saudi authorities did not respond to these requests. Upon further contact, the Emirati Authority made no immediate comment.

Raphael sale

Emmanuel Macron on December 4 at Jeddah Airport. Thomas Samson / AFP

On the first day of the president’s visit to the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates on Friday signed an agreement to purchase 80 Rafale fighter jets – a record order for fighter jets that entered service in 2004 – for ில்லியன் 14 billion. Other military deals (helicopters and weapons) raised the total to $ 17 billion.

After Dubai met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Saeed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, the French President met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Qatar. Emmanuel Macron is notable “Thanks” Qatar for arranging the expulsion of 258 Afghans “Threatened because of their duties” Where “Their Relations with France”, Will be sent back to France via Doha.

