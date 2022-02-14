Corona virus in the world Monday, February 14, 2022: New cases and deaths in 24 hours

Julie M. Released 14 February 2022 at 01:00

The whole world is facing an unprecedented health crisis caused by the Govt-19 epidemic. There are more than 399,034,878 corona virus cases and 5,764,018 deaths worldwide. Find out the results of countries related to corona virus infection this Monday, February 14, 2022 and the evolution of the world.

At Saturday, February 12, 2022The Virus COVID-19 Touches 399,034,878 (+913,601) confirmed cases And bulk did 5,764,018 (+3,337) died In The world. We now use open data provided by Google.

Morocco finally reopens its borders, what are the entry conditions?

Morocco finally reopens its airspace on Monday, February 7, 2022, having been closed for more than 2 months. These have been closed since November 29 due to the 5th wave in Europe and the Omigron variant. Morocco has announced today that it will reopen its airspace for first-in and out-of-country flights. But, what are the new entry conditions? Answer elements. [Lire la suite]

Govind: Australia will reopen its borders to tourists on February 21

Australia, which has closed its borders since March 2020 due to Covit-19, has announced that it will reopen its borders to vaccinated tourists from February 21, 2022. [Lire la suite]

Covid: The WHO considers announcing victory against the corona virus to be “in advance”

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, against the immediate removal of control measures. According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, seeking victory is too soon. [Lire la suite]

In France The Last report A total of 21,708,827 contaminants have been reported in the last 24 hours, including at least +86,562, according to health officials. This Sunday, February 13, 2022, there were +107 deaths or a total of 134,804 in 24 hours. The total death toll at EHPAD and EMS was 27,820 (0). The total number of deaths in hospitals was 106,984 (+107 in 24 hours). In France, 52,983,358 people have been fully vaccinated against Covit-19.

L ' Spain Listed in the last elevators, a total of 10,549,560 (+61) cases. As of Thursday, February 10, 2022, a total of 95,422 people had died, or +1 since the last report. 91,411,886 dose vaccines were given.

Listed in the last elevators, a total of 10,549,560 (+61) cases. As of Thursday, February 10, 2022, a total of 95,422 people had died, or +1 since the last report. 91,411,886 dose vaccines were given. At Canada , There are +10,632 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 3,170,649 and there have been 35,231 deaths, including +113 since yesterday. 79,717,181 dose vaccines were given.

, There are +10,632 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 3,170,649 and there have been 35,231 deaths, including +113 since yesterday. 79,717,181 dose vaccines were given. L ‘ Israel A total of 3,361,859 cases have been reported since the outbreak, including +27,723 and 9,429 deaths (+25) in the last 24 hours. 17,952,615 dose vaccines were given.



A total of 3,361,859 cases have been reported since the outbreak, including +27,723 and 9,429 deaths (+25) in the last 24 hours. 17,952,615 dose vaccines were given. To do United States , The number of new cases today is +170,568 pollution reported in the last 24 hours. As of this Friday, February 11, 2022, there are 75,251,247 cases in the country. The death toll today is +2,668 deaths or a total of 876,165 deaths in 24 hours. 546,624,663 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine have been given.



, The number of new cases today is +170,568 pollution reported in the last 24 hours. As of this Friday, February 11, 2022, there are 75,251,247 cases in the country. The death toll today is +2,668 deaths or a total of 876,165 deaths in 24 hours. 546,624,663 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine have been given. At Morocco , This Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the 24 hours there were 0 new contaminants and a total of 1,151,081 cases. Morocco currently suffers from 15,698 deaths in 24 hours. 52,604,059 vaccines were administered in Morocco.

, This Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the 24 hours there were 0 new contaminants and a total of 1,151,081 cases. Morocco currently suffers from 15,698 deaths in 24 hours. 52,604,059 vaccines were administered in Morocco. The Japan Listed +68,424 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of this Saturday, February 12, 2022, a total of 3,854,274 cases have been reported and 20,194 (+143 in 24 hours) deaths. 211,401,896 dose vaccines were given.

Listed +68,424 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of this Saturday, February 12, 2022, a total of 3,854,274 cases have been reported and 20,194 (+143 in 24 hours) deaths. 211,401,896 dose vaccines were given. The Portugal Wednesday, February 9, 2022 reported +47 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 20,401 deaths since the outbreak and +27,651 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 3,025,421 confirmed cases. 22,272,110 dose vaccines were given.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 reported +47 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 20,401 deaths since the outbreak and +27,651 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 3,025,421 confirmed cases. 22,272,110 dose vaccines were given. At UK There are 0 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. a total of 18,241,725 ​​cases since the onset of the epidemic. On Saturday, February 12, 2022, the country recorded 0 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 159,509 deaths. 101,212,227 vaccines were administered.

There are 0 new cases in 24 hours, i.e. a total of 18,241,725 ​​cases since the onset of the epidemic. On Saturday, February 12, 2022, the country recorded 0 deaths in 24 hours, a total of 159,509 deaths. 101,212,227 vaccines were administered. L ‘ Algeria There have been a total of 260,191 cases including +518 in the last 24 hours and 6,690 (+12) deaths have been reported since the outbreak.

There have been a total of 260,191 cases including +518 in the last 24 hours and 6,690 (+12) deaths have been reported since the outbreak. The Tunisia As of this Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 0 new contaminants have been reported, bringing the total to 954,726 confirmed cases. The country has recorded a total of 26,889 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 6,280,836 people had been fully vaccinated.

As of this Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 0 new contaminants have been reported, bringing the total to 954,726 confirmed cases. The country has recorded a total of 26,889 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 6,280,836 people had been fully vaccinated. In South Africa As of Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 3,634,811 (+3,169) cases have been reported and 96,705 (+203) deaths. 30,397,805 dose vaccines were given.

As of Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 3,634,811 (+3,169) cases have been reported and 96,705 (+203) deaths. 30,397,805 dose vaccines were given. The China In 9 hours +913 new Govt-19 infections have been reported. A total of 143,295 and 5,706 (+3) people died in the country this Saturday, February 12, 2022. 3,036,707,000 dose vaccines have been given.

In 9 hours +913 new Govt-19 infections have been reported. A total of 143,295 and 5,706 (+3) people died in the country this Saturday, February 12, 2022. 3,036,707,000 dose vaccines have been given. At Peru , There are currently 3,397,637 (+13,091) pollution and 207,536 (+224) deaths due to Govt-19. 56,595,761 dose vaccines were given.

, There are currently 3,397,637 (+13,091) pollution and 207,536 (+224) deaths due to Govt-19. 56,595,761 dose vaccines were given. At Brazil The number of new pollutants in 24 hours is +194,454. The country recorded +1,210 deaths this Saturday, February 12, 2022, in 24 hours and a total of 27,479,963 cases and 638,362 deaths. 316,445,591 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine have been given.

The number of new pollutants in 24 hours is +194,454. The country recorded +1,210 deaths this Saturday, February 12, 2022, in 24 hours and a total of 27,479,963 cases and 638,362 deaths. 316,445,591 doses of the Covit-19 vaccine have been given. In India As of this Wednesday, February 9, 2022, there are 42,536,137 confirmed cases (+58,077 in 24 hours) and 507,177 deaths, including +657 in 24 hours. 1,723,371,281 dose vaccines were given.

As of this Wednesday, February 9, 2022, there are 42,536,137 confirmed cases (+58,077 in 24 hours) and 507,177 deaths, including +657 in 24 hours. 1,723,371,281 dose vaccines were given. In Italy, There have been +114,566 new cases in the last 24 hours. This Saturday, February 12, 2022 there are +460 deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths since the outbreak is now 151,015. The total number of cases identified was 12,105,675. 132,064,916 dose vaccines were given.

The Russia As of February 10, 2022, +203,949 new cases have been reported. Of the 338,813 (+722) deaths, 13,731,794 cases were diagnosed, officials said. 157,657,205 dose vaccines were given.

As of February 10, 2022, +203,949 new cases have been reported. Of the 338,813 (+722) deaths, 13,731,794 cases were diagnosed, officials said. 157,657,205 dose vaccines were given. In Germany , We count +240,172 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, this Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12,009,712 cases were reported for 119,679 deaths (+226). 167,885,429 vaccines were administered.

, We count +240,172 new cases in 24 hours. In the country, this Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12,009,712 cases were reported for 119,679 deaths (+226). 167,885,429 vaccines were administered. At Denmark , Has +53,747 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 2,196,556 cases. The country has reported 3,977 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +29. 13,142,740 vaccines were administered.

, Has +53,747 new contaminants in 24 hours, generating a total of 2,196,556 cases. The country has reported 3,977 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +29. 13,142,740 vaccines were administered. At Mexico , There are +743 deaths in 24 hours. There are 5,192,008 cases (+24,898 in 24 hours) and a total of 310,627 deaths in the country. 172,046,323 dose vaccines were given.

, There are +743 deaths in 24 hours. There are 5,192,008 cases (+24,898 in 24 hours) and a total of 310,627 deaths in the country. 172,046,323 dose vaccines were given. The Greece +19,154 new cases were reported in 24 hours, a total of 2,129,153 since the outbreak. The country recorded 24,507 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +97. 19,609,530 dose vaccines were given.

+19,154 new cases were reported in 24 hours, a total of 2,129,153 since the outbreak. The country recorded 24,507 deaths in the last 24 hours, including +97. 19,609,530 dose vaccines were given. In Sweden As of this Thursday, February 10, 2022, there are +7,368 new pollutants, a total of 2,397,330 victims and 16,395 deaths, including +1 from the last estimate. 20,023,325 dose vaccines were given.

As of this Thursday, February 10, 2022, there are +7,368 new pollutants, a total of 2,397,330 victims and 16,395 deaths, including +1 from the last estimate. 20,023,325 dose vaccines were given. In Swiss There are a total of 2,527,214 cases with +80 new cases in 24 hours. 12,465 deaths have been reported in the country, including 0 since the previous day. 15,447,870 dose vaccines were given.

There are a total of 2,527,214 cases with +80 new cases in 24 hours. 12,465 deaths have been reported in the country, including 0 since the previous day. 15,447,870 dose vaccines were given. In Argentina , There have been a total of 8,723,536 corona virus cases, including +2,213 and 123,993 deaths (+5) in the last 24 hours. To date, 90,742,298 vaccines have been administered.

, There have been a total of 8,723,536 corona virus cases, including +2,213 and 123,993 deaths (+5) in the last 24 hours. To date, 90,742,298 vaccines have been administered. In Austria There are +30,373 new cases, i.e. a total of 2,264,355 and +15 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 13,840 deaths this Friday, February 11, 2022. 16,808,026 dose vaccines were administered.

There are +30,373 new cases, i.e. a total of 2,264,355 and +15 deaths in 24 hours for a total of 13,840 deaths this Friday, February 11, 2022. 16,808,026 dose vaccines were administered. To do Netherlands There are +130,508 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 5,734,472 cases. There have been 21,396 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +19. 33,709,140 dose vaccines were given.

There are +130,508 new cases in 24 hours, a total of 5,734,472 cases. There have been 21,396 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, including +19. 33,709,140 dose vaccines were given. In Belgium, There are +21 new pollutants in 24 hours, which on Friday, February 11, 2022, generated a total of 3,421,081 cases. There have been +13 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 29,563 now. 17,275,834 dose vaccines were given.