Kiev demands an emergency meeting with Moscow

Ukraine has called for an emergency meeting with Russia and the OSCE, accusing Moscow of not sharing information about its massive troop movements across the Ukrainian border, and is at the center of a serious Russian-Western crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Ukrainian diplomat Dmitry Kuleba said Russia had ignored Kiev’s request for the Vienna document on the OSCE text, which promotes transparency between the armed forces of the 57 member states. System. “We move on to the next step. Ukraine convenes a meeting with Russia and all (OSCE) member states within 48 hours to discuss the building and movement of Russian troops on our border and in occupied Crimea.Mr. Coleba said.

Russia “Respect its obligations to military transparency to reduce tensions and enhance the security of all participating states.“Since November, Russia has deployed 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s eastern border, which has raised serious concerns among Westerners who fear a new military operation against Kiev since it annexed Crimea in 2014.

Washington reiterated on Sunday that Russia could attack Ukraine.any time“Moscow denies any aggression aimed at Ukraine, but conditions are reduced on continued demands, especially on the guarantee that Kiev will never join NATO. A condition that Westerners cannot accept.

This weekend, tensions escalated as several Western nations called on their compatriots to leave Ukraine or begin to evacuate their embassies. German Chancellor Olaf Scholes is expected to continue diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis in Kiev on Monday and then in Moscow on Tuesday, one of the worst in Europe since the end of the Cold War.

