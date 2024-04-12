April 12, 2024

Russian instructors and military equipment arrived in Niamey

Russian instructors arrived in Niger on Wednesday April 10, which received the first delivery of Russian military equipment as part of a new defense cooperation between the two countries, Nigerian public television reported Thursday evening.

“We helped (…) Upon arrival in Niamey, a Russian wide-body aircraft, the Ilyochin-76, was loaded with the latest generation of military equipment, along with instructors from the Russian Ministry of Defense.Public television Télé Sahel announced.

The Russian Federation will “to give” Niger and “Establish anti-aircraft defense system” can “To ensure total control of airspace” The country's television said it was showing nighttime footage of a Russian wide-body plane landing at the airport in the Nigerian capital.

Russian military instructors, whose number is not specified, “Ensure quality training” For Nigerian players “For efficient use of this system”Télé Sahel said. “We are here to train the Niger Army and use the military equipment that has just arrived. It is equipment of various military specialties.One of the Russian instructors announced on this TV. We are here to develop military cooperation between Russia and Niger. »

Strengthening cooperation between the two countries

On March 26, the head of Niger's military regime, General Abdurahamane Diani, spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, specifically to discuss “reinforcement” Security cooperation between Niamey and Moscow, an official Nigerian press release said. “Two Heads of State” was “Exported on demand [la] Strengthen to face current threats »While jihadist attacks continue to undermine the Sahel, the press release continued.

In mid-March, Niger condemned “immediate effect” The country's military cooperation agreement with the United States calls into question the presence of just 1,000 American troops on Nigerian soil.

Like neighboring Burkina and Mali, Niger has for years faced persistent and deadly jihadist violence by groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

In these three countries, civilian governments have been overthrown by successive military coups since 2020. Since then, these three former French colonies have retreated to Paris and become economically and militarily closer to new partners, including Russia. A coalition of Sahel states with the aim of forming a federation.

In mid-January, Russia announced that it had already agreed“Intensify” Its military cooperation with Niger. In December 2023, a Russian delegation visited Niamey for discussions with the military. Agreements on strengthening military cooperation were then signed.

