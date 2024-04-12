Total Solar Eclipse: Thinking the “Apocalypse” is coming, she kills her husband and throws her two children out of the car on the highway.

The young woman who committed suicide is a fan of conspiracy theories and has shared numerous messages on social networks.

Nearly 106,000 followers follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and regularly share anti-Semitic messages and conspiracy theories on his account.

A mother claiming to be an astrologer killed her husband and threw her two children out of the car while they were traveling on the highway in Los Angeles, USA, just hours before the eclipse. For her, an event that marks the end of the world, the statement New York Post.

“Wake up, wake up, the apocalypse is here. All who have ears are listening. It's time to choose what you believe. If you think a new world is possible for people. RT now”He said in a final release on his account.

Wake up wake up the apocalypse is here. All who have ears listen. Now is your time to choose what you believe. If you believe a new world is possible, go people now. There is authority in selection. THERE IS POWER IN EXAMINATION!!!! Please re-register to opt-in for the partnership pic.twitter.com/NMyuLkBj5l — Ayoka (@MysticxLipstick) April 5, 2024

As for the victims, the young woman's partner is 29 years old. He was killed in bed at the Woodland Hills home before his body was moved to the kitchen.

As for the two children, they are two girls. Officials said the older escaped injuries after being thrown from the car by his mother, while the younger died.

Finally, as for the mother, her remains were found by investigators after her car crashed into a tree at 160 km/h.