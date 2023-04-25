LIVE – Ukraine: One dead, ten injured in strike against museum near Kharkiv

Today
1.5 billion euros paid by the European Union
Ursula von der Leyen announces new funding for Kyiv. “Today we provide Ukraine with an additional 1.5 billion euros under our annual macro-financial assistance programme,” the European Commission president tweeted, adding that “Europe will continue to help resist Russian aggression and maintain the functioning of its institutions and infrastructure.” , and carry out important reforms”.
Papal visit to Hungary
Pope Francis left on Friday for a three-day trip to Hungary, where the Ukraine war, immigration and Europe’s Christian roots are expected to be high on the agenda of his public speeches and private talks with nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. “It will be a journey to the heart of Europe, which is constantly buffeted by the icy winds of war, while the movement of many peoples has put urgent humanitarian issues on the agenda,” he said. As quoted by Reuters.
Accused Wagner member tried
Andrey Medvedev, a Russian posing as a defector from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, turned up in Norway, where he had taken refuge after a fight in Oslo. Claiming to have fought in Ukraine for four months in Wagner’s uniform before leaving in November, he crossed the Russian-Norwegian border in the Arctic between January 12 and 13 through barbed wire and under the bullets of Russian guards. According to his account dogs. Seeking asylum in Norway, he announced his willingness to testify about the brutality of the Wagner group.
More than 200 Russian graves were discovered
A mass grave containing Wagner symbols and Russian flags has reportedly been found in Novosibirsk, Russia. Dozens of graves have appeared at the Kuzinobrotsky Cemetery in Novosibirsk. Quoted according to Taiga.info Via Russian independent media Medusa. A total of about 200 new graves were found in the cemetery, most of them bearing wreaths associated with the Wagner militia. In some, only crowns in the colors of the Russian flag were visible.
Russian strike at Kubyansk
The attack, which took place in the city of Kubiansk in the Kharkiv region, was announced by the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post shared on Telegram that one person (a museum employee) was killed and ten others were injured in the strike on the city museum. “There are still people under the ruins. The removal of the consequences of the explosions continues. All the necessary services are concerned”, the President of Ukraine added.
Conference by Moscow
The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Moldova’s ambassador to Russia in connection with last week’s expulsion of a Russian ambassador from Moldova, RIA Novosti news agency reported. Earlier, the spokesman of the Moldovan government, Daniel Voda, told reporters that the decision to expel a Russian diplomat was related to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards at the Chisinau airport.
Reporting
A simple Ukrainian citizen managed to evacuate a thousand residents of the city of Irbin, thus saving hundreds of lives. Our report on this determined man named Igor.
Ukraine: A Private Citizen Saves Hundreds of LivesSource: TF1 News
Bombed Kharkiv region
According to the Ukrainian president, the Kharkiv area was bombed by the Russians. “The Russians bombed the center of the city of Kubyansk in the Kharkiv region with S-300s. They hit the museum. We already know that there are people under the ruins, more than five people are injured,” wrote Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidency. The office attached a video showing the aftermath of the attack on Telegram.
More weapons to the queue
The head of European diplomacy, Joseph Borrell, yesterday called for more ammunition to be delivered to Ukraine. “More than a thousand missiles have been delivered, as well as a large amount of ammunition, the number of which continues to increase, but is expected to increase even more rapidly in the coming days,” he said. Ministers of the European Union Foreign Affairs meeting concluded.
Update on the situation
UN Russia, the head of the Security Council, has been accused of being “cynical” while being exposed about the attack, which never took place on the part of Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron promised to return to Ukraine soon. Here is the latest information for this 24 hours.
Recent Russian losses
What are the losses due to conflict? For information, the Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Army provides a daily report on the number of soldiers killed by the enemy and equipment destroyed since February 24, 2022. According to this source, 187,770 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine.
Agreement on Grains
According to the New York Times, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed the extension and expansion of an agreement with Russia, allowing Ukraine to transport grain from its Black Sea ports.
Decryption
With the Spring Offensive imminent, the date and details of the operation are certainly unknown to the general public. What if the Russian army finally strikes first?
Attack: Who will attack first?Source: TF1 News
Security Council
Kiev’s allies yesterday condemned the “cynicism” of Russia, which organized a special meeting of the Security Council chaired by Sergei Lavrov on the “protection of principles” of the UN Charter violated by its invasion of Ukraine. Russia assumes the rotating presidency of the Security Council in April and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov presides over the meeting, one of this president’s “signature” events.
welcome
Hello and welcome to this new live broadcast dedicated to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its consequences for the world. You can follow the latest information on this subject here.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Antony Blinken announced a seventy-two hour ceasefire
Attack in Jerusalem: Three injured, one seriously in Ram attack
Crisis in Sudan: Hundreds of European citizens continue to be expelled