LIVE – Ukraine: One dead, ten injured in strike against museum near Kharkiv

Accused Wagner member tried

Andrey Medvedev, a Russian posing as a defector from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, turned up in Norway, where he had taken refuge after a fight in Oslo. Claiming to have fought in Ukraine for four months in Wagner’s uniform before leaving in November, he crossed the Russian-Norwegian border in the Arctic between January 12 and 13 through barbed wire and under the bullets of Russian guards. According to his account dogs. Seeking asylum in Norway, he announced his willingness to testify about the brutality of the Wagner group.