September 13, 2022

Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, no injuries

A Blue Origin rocket crashed on Monday, September 12 due to a launcher malfunction. There was no injury to the capsule that was able to detach from the device.

The worst is avoided. On Monday, a Blue Origin rocket launcher crashed in West Texas shortly after liftoff, the company said. Jeff BezosIt says the capsule was able to separate from the rest of the rocket.

A video shows the capsule activating its emergency engines, ejecting from the main launcher at full speed, and then, complete with parachutes, making its hard landing a minute after liftoff. While the video doesn’t show what happened to the launcher, the company writes that he “fell to the ground” and slowly stood up if successful.

“Launcher failure during unmanned flight today,” the company first announced, later adding that the capsule’s ejection system worked as expected. “There were no injuries,” Blue Origin said.

“The New Shepard 23”

The capsule, unmanned, “New Shepherd 23” carried only research equipment for this mission. The US civil aviation regulator, the FAA, has announced that it has suspended further launches of the rocket while an investigation is underway.

“The capsule landed safely and the launcher touched down in the danger zone,” the agency wrote.

It was on the 23rd Assignment For the company, the first ended in failure. It’s a blow to the space tourism company led by Amazon’s founder.

Jeff Bezos He participated in the first manned flight of New Shepard in July 2021. Since then, the machine has carried about thirty people, including the actor who plays the iconic Captain Kirk of the Star Trek series. William Shatner.

In early August, the company successfully sent the first Egyptian and the first Portuguese into space, a few minutes of weightless experience.

