From Balaklia to Izum, on the way to Ukrainian restoration

A captured Russian soldier lies on a tank surrounded by Ukrainian soldiers on Sept. 11, 2022 in Issyam, Ukraine. Laurent van der Stock for “The World”.

A defeated Russian tankman smokes a cigarette while the victorious Ukrainian fighters ask him questions. “So, you Russians want to liberate Ukraine? You, bastard, what and from whom did you want to liberate us!? » The captive tries to convince the commander of the unit that captured him that he does not want the invasion of Ukraine. “I am against this war…”

In front of the Ascension Cathedral of Issyum, three women bring a pot varenyky For Ukrainian fighters with potatoes (ravioli). They thank their liberators for ending the Russian military occupation. “Feed those bastards too”, commands the officer. The prisoner receives his ration of ravioli.

“You saw how we were welcomed by the people! Were you so welcomed when you arrived? » Tanker thinks for five seconds and then responds “Even inside [sa] Hometown, Russia, did not welcome us like that”. Makes some players laugh. “I can’t listen to that bastard, I want to kill him”, a Ukrainian fighter whispers, gritting his teeth. He steps aside and walks across the street to find the guys sitting in front of the cathedral. Above them, perched on a steeple, a soldier watches over the surroundings.

Women bring cooked food to Ukrainian army soldiers who retook control of the city from Russian forces in Isium, Ukraine on September 9, 2022. Laurent van der Stock for “The World”.

“Today is 200 days of our protest”

The city of Isium was its chief triumph Stunning Ukrainian counterattack Launched on September 6 in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine. As soon as the front was broken in the heavy fighting at Balaklia, the Russian army collapsed and its units fled in disorderly order. Faced with defeat, Moscow announced on September 10 that it had ordered thousands of soldiers to withdraw from Issium.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Vladimir Putin is weakened by the military defeat in Ukraine

Kiev confirmed on Sunday evening that it had completed the capture of the city by the voice of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Now Izioum is a symbol of how a five-day attack can become a turning point in a war. “Today marks 200 days of our protest. Our Struggle for Freedom and Independence”The Ukrainian president listed the cities that have been resisted or recaptured since the outbreak of war, before paying tribute to each military unit.

The decisive attack that shattered the Russian defenses took place five days earlier on the Balaklia front. Captain Andrei Malakov, nom de guerre “duman” (“fog”), led an attack at the head of 518.e 1st BattalionD Special Forces Ivan Bohun named after the Cossack fighter of the XVIIe The century of independence became a national symbol in Ukraine.

74.38% of this article is for you to read. The following is for subscribers only.