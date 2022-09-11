Kiev says the recapture of Issyum in the east of the country is “in progress”.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
Ukraine says it has recaptured more than 3,000 km2 of territory from Russian forces this month. According to the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, many “Thousands” In the wake of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, people fled the Kharkiv region to join Russia. Follow our life.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession, which left Balmoral Castle in Scotland this morning, is expected to arrive in Edinburgh around 4pm local time. Follow our life.
German central bank president Joachim Nagel has warned of further interest rate hikes “meaningful” can intervene in the Eurozone, “If inflation remains the same”. The European Central Bank decided on ThursdayIncrease its prime rates by 0.75 pointsAn unprecedented decision.
Guest of “Grand Jury” RTL-Le Picaro-LCI’s Minister for Energy Transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, hopes to reopen for this winter many of the currently closed reactors. “Realistic”. As a reminder, 32 out of 56 nuclear reactors, Currently suspended in France.
our Encryption After 200 days of conflict, the impact of the Russian attack on the state of the Ukrainian economy.
our Vital maintenance With Isabelle Baudino, an expert on British civilization, about the British relationship with the monarchy after the death of Elizabeth II.
our Article Let me explain to you why a blackout could become an explosive matter for the French government.
The last operating reactor at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is at a standstillAccording to the Ukrainian operator Energoatom. “Last night, after restoring one of the transmission lines”, “it was possible to supply the internal needs of the power plant with the Ukrainian Energy System. (…) So it was decided to shut down Reactor No. 6″, He mentions.
#Ukraine Ukraine says it has recaptured more than 3,000 km2 of territory from Russian forces this month. Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that since the beginning of this month, Ukrainian troops had managed to retake about 2,000 km2 of territory. Follow our life.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle in Scotland this morning. The coffin procession to Edinburgh is expected to take around six hours over 300 kilometers today. Follow our life.
In an appeal to the European Union, published Sunday paper, Around 180 scientists from all over the world are asked by 27 Member States Destructive fishing methods should be bannedas well as industrial activities in marine protected areas.
Ukrainian operator Energoatom announces the shutdown of the last reactor in operation at the Zaporijjia nuclear power plant. Follow our life.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Scotland’s Balmoral Castle for Edinburgh today and returns to London on Tuesday. A large crowd is expected on the way to the funeral procession. Follow our life.
A Third Mandate for the Left or a New Right and Far Right Coalition? Regional and municipal elections are also being held in Sweden today as well as parliamentary elections. For the first time, the traditional Swedish right is planning to form a government together with the nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democratic Party (SD).
PSG resume their throne as leaders of Ligue 1 after a lackluster win over Brest. His runner-up, OM, won the evening against Lille (2-1).
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
On the 200th day of the conflict, Russia withdrew its forces from Palaglia and Isium in the face of Kew’s advances to the east.
Liz Truss Pledges Allegiance to King Charles III During an Extraordinary Session of Parliament
Fortune giving to Queen Charles III