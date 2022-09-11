Kiev says the recapture of Issyum in the east of the country is “in progress”.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: During this afternoon’s “Political Questions” program, Transport Minister Clement Buen announced the signing of an agreement with Romania tomorrow. “Ukraine should be allowed to export more grain”. These grains will go away “For food and almost survival reasons for Europe and developing countries, especially in the Mediterranean”he added.

Ukraine says it has recaptured more than 3,000 km2 of territory from Russian forces this month. According to the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, many “Thousands” In the wake of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, people fled the Kharkiv region to join Russia. Follow our life.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession, which left Balmoral Castle in Scotland this morning, is expected to arrive in Edinburgh around 4pm local time. Follow our life.

German central bank president Joachim Nagel has warned of further interest rate hikes “meaningful” can intervene in the Eurozone, “If inflation remains the same”. The European Central Bank decided on ThursdayIncrease its prime rates by 0.75 pointsAn unprecedented decision.

Guest of “Grand Jury” RTL-Le Picaro-LCI’s Minister for Energy Transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, hopes to reopen for this winter many of the currently closed reactors. “Realistic”. As a reminder, 32 out of 56 nuclear reactors, Currently suspended in France.

: According to the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, many “Thousands” In the wake of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, people fled the Kharkiv region to join Russia. “Thousands of people have crossed the border in the last 24 hours“, he declared.

our Encryption After 200 days of conflict, the impact of the Russian attack on the state of the Ukrainian economy.

our Vital maintenance With Isabelle Baudino, an expert on British civilization, about the British relationship with the monarchy after the death of Elizabeth II.



our Article Let me explain to you why a blackout could become an explosive matter for the French government.



: GDP likely to fall by 35 to 40% this year and unemployment rate from 35% in June. After 200 days of war, “The Ukrainian economy is facing the biggest crisis in its history”, summarizes Maksym Samoiliuk, economist at the Ukrainian Think Tank Center for Economic Strategy (CES). How did the Russian invasion destroy the economy in Ukraine? Encryption.

The last operating reactor at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is at a standstillAccording to the Ukrainian operator Energoatom. “Last night, after restoring one of the transmission lines”, “it was possible to supply the internal needs of the power plant with the Ukrainian Energy System. (…) So it was decided to shut down Reactor No. 6″, He mentions.

In an appeal to the European Union, published Sunday paper, Around 180 scientists from all over the world are asked by 27 Member States Destructive fishing methods should be bannedas well as industrial activities in marine protected areas.

: “Since early September, 3,000 square kilometers have returned to Ukrainian control”Ukrainian Army Chief of Staff Valery Zalushny said in a press release. “Around Khargi, we have started advancing not only south and east but also north. We are 50 kilometers from the border.” He assures.

: For its part, Russia announced yesterday “taken” Its current strength “In Balaglia and Isom Regions”for “strengthen” Its device around Donetsk.

: According to Ukrainian civil servants this morning, “The liberation of areas in the Kubiansk and Izium districts of the Kharkiv region is underway”. Yesterday, Ukrainian forces announced they had entered Kubyansk, the main city of their counteroffensive in the east of the country.

: Ukrainian operator Energoatom announces the shutdown of the last reactor in operation at the Zaporijjia nuclear power plant.

A Third Mandate for the Left or a New Right and Far Right Coalition? Regional and municipal elections are also being held in Sweden today as well as parliamentary elections. For the first time, the traditional Swedish right is planning to form a government together with the nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democratic Party (SD).

PSG resume their throne as leaders of Ligue 1 after a lackluster win over Brest. His runner-up, OM, won the evening against Lille (2-1).