Two people, including a child, were killed in a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv

A 10-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed in a Russian bombing on Friday, October 6, in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. “Two apartment buildings were damaged and a three-storey residential building was destroyed.” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko reported on Telegram. The regional governor, Oleg Sinekobov, reported that at least 28 people were injured. Including an eleven-month-old baby from the same family as the two victims. Follow our live stream.

At least 52 people were killed in a Russian strike on Groza. French diplomacy condemned the Moscow strike “Great determination”. At least 52 people, including a child, were killed by a Russian strike in Groza on Thursday, on the sidelines of a Ukrainian soldier’s funeral, according to a new statement from the regional governor. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned “Inhumane terrorist attack” Against this village in eastern Ukraine. “By deliberately targeting Ukrainian civilians, Russia has once again been guilty of atrocities that constitute war crimes”Added by the French government.

The Kremlin says it is only attacking “military targets”. After the deadly strike in Krosa, Moscow has “Reaffirming[é] K“Russian military does not attack civilian targets” And goals only “Military Objectives”, according to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Earlier, the UN “Everything Leads to Believing” A Russian missile hit Groza.

Eight Ukrainian drones were shot down. Moscow said it shot down eight Ukrainian drones in western Russia on Thursday evening, giving no indication of possible damage or injuries. For its part, kyiv said it shot down 25 of 33 attack drones launched by Russia across the country during the night from Thursday to Friday.

An increase in European military aid. European leaders gathered in southern Spain around Volodymyr Zelensky sent a signal on Thursday about increasing military aid to Ukraine amid fears that the political crisis in Washington could erode US support. The President of Ukraine said on the same day that he received “Clear Contracts” To acquire more anti-aircraft systems and artillery from the Europeans.