Direct war in Ukraine: Russia bans flights from 36 countries, including France

“The situation of our citizens in Kiev: the roads leading out of Kiev from the south are not completely safe, but today there is a chance to leave the city,” said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Trian during a security exit. The meeting was held in Elysee on Monday morning. So our comrades – I address them very passionately – may decide to use this opportunity to get started on the road. We can not assist them on the road or guarantee the complete safety of the trip, but we can provide them with regular information about crossing points, on the other hand, we receive diplomatic assistance and extensive assistance. On the other side of the border. It is possible to travel by train from Kiev to Lviv, ”said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Trian.