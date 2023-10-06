October 6, 2023

Prime Minister Patrick Achi was removed from office

Rusty Knowles October 6, 2023

In Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara sacked his prime minister, Patrick Achey, who had been in office since 2021. A new government must be formed as soon as possible, two years before the presidential election.

In this new decree, President Alassane Ouattara puts an end to “” For functions of Prime Minister, Head of Government and Members of Government », according to a press release read by the General Secretary of the President, Abdurahman Cisse. ” Pending the appointment of a new prime minister and the formation of a new government, the current affairs are the responsibility of the prime minister and members of the outgoing government. », referring to the press release.

Patrick Achi was appointed in March 2021 after his predecessor Hamed Bakayoko died of cancer, succeeding Amadou Khon Coulibaly who died in July 2020. He resigned in April 2022 and immediately returned to his post during a brief transition. . Last month, he won a comfortable victory in local elections in his Mé region (South).

Alassane Ouattara’s decision was not a surprise and had been expected for a week, recalls our correspondent in Abidjan. Marine Jean’s. During the Council of Ministers held last September 28, the President warned members of the government about the impending restructuring.

The presidential party, the RHDP, won local and senatorial elections in September. But the 2025 presidential election is approaching, and the three major parties are already lining up for battle. According to analysts, Alasane Ouattara may need a government to strengthen social cohesion by mixing technocrats and politicians. One way is to respond to people’s concerns in an economic climate marked by inflation.

