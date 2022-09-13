September 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Russia is launching “massive offensives” along the entire front to stop a counterattack.

Rusty Knowles September 13, 2022 1 min read
12:28 pm: Russian intelligence agency arrested on suspicion of spying for Ukraine

Russia’s Security Services (FSB) said on Tuesday it had arrested a Russian citizen suspected of transferring classified documents to Ukraine, opening an investigation into high treason amid a Russian offensive against its neighbor. “The FSB has found that a Russian citizen (engaged in an act) of high treason by sending information to Ukraine harmful to the security of the Russian Federation,” the security services said in a statement.

According to the press release, the unidentified resident, who ran an aircraft factory in the Moscow region, “photographed with a mobile phone pieces of plans for fighter aircraft parts, before sending them to a Ukrainian citizen (…) an employee of an aircraft factory in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.

The press release pointed out that the facts would have happened while he was a technical director of an aircraft factory and had access to classified documents + top secret +. An investigation into “high treason” has been opened, the FSB said, a crime punishable by the harshest prison sentences in Russia. The suspect was arrested.

See also  The Russians control about 1,500 km² of Ukrainian territory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, no injuries

September 13, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

From Balaklia to Izum, on the way to Ukrainian restoration

September 12, 2022 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

Kiev says the recapture of Issyum in the east of the country is “in progress”.

September 11, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Jean-Luc Godard, the daring director who shaped the French New Wave, dies at 91

September 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Seahawks vs. Broncos results, fast food: Gino Smith beats Russell Wilson as Denver flops in times of crisis

September 13, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to watch, get started, and what to expect

September 13, 2022 Len Houle
6 min read

What do you know if you want to see the coffin of the Queen in Edinburgh

September 13, 2022 Frank Tomlinson