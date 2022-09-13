Russia is launching “massive offensives” along the entire front to stop a counterattack.

12:28 pm: Russian intelligence agency arrested on suspicion of spying for Ukraine

Russia’s Security Services (FSB) said on Tuesday it had arrested a Russian citizen suspected of transferring classified documents to Ukraine, opening an investigation into high treason amid a Russian offensive against its neighbor. “The FSB has found that a Russian citizen (engaged in an act) of high treason by sending information to Ukraine harmful to the security of the Russian Federation,” the security services said in a statement.

According to the press release, the unidentified resident, who ran an aircraft factory in the Moscow region, “photographed with a mobile phone pieces of plans for fighter aircraft parts, before sending them to a Ukrainian citizen (…) an employee of an aircraft factory in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.

The press release pointed out that the facts would have happened while he was a technical director of an aircraft factory and had access to classified documents + top secret +. An investigation into “high treason” has been opened, the FSB said, a crime punishable by the harshest prison sentences in Russia. The suspect was arrested.