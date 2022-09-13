Russia is launching “massive offensives” along the entire front to stop a counterattack.

Russia’s Security Services (FSB) said on Tuesday it had arrested a Russian citizen suspected of transferring classified documents to Ukraine, opening an investigation into high treason amid a Russian offensive against its neighbor. “The FSB has found that a Russian citizen (engaged in an act) of high treason by sending information to Ukraine harmful to the security of the Russian Federation,” the security services said in a statement.
According to the press release, the unidentified resident, who ran an aircraft factory in the Moscow region, “photographed with a mobile phone pieces of plans for fighter aircraft parts, before sending them to a Ukrainian citizen (…) an employee of an aircraft factory in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.
The press release pointed out that the facts would have happened while he was a technical director of an aircraft factory and had access to classified documents + top secret +. An investigation into “high treason” has been opened, the FSB said, a crime punishable by the harshest prison sentences in Russia. The suspect was arrested.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, no injuries
From Balaklia to Izum, on the way to Ukrainian restoration
Kiev says the recapture of Issyum in the east of the country is “in progress”.