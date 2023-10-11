October 11, 2023

“The situation is hopeless”: In besieged Gaza, Palestinians under bombardment

Rusty Knowles October 11, 2023

In response to Hamas’s bloody assault on Israeli territory, the IDF heavily shelled Gaza, a poor and narrow landlocked strip of land on the Mediterranean Sea home to 2.3 million people. On the Palestinian side, 765 people have been killed since Saturday, according to local officials. “Drones and warplanes are being used” by the Israelis, explains Alexandre, a French surgeon who has been in Gaza with Médecins Sans Frontières for about ten days.

