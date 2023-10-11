“Every member of Hamas is a dead man,” says Netanyahu; Biden calls on Israel to respect “laws of war”

Cover Image: The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepted rockets fired from Gaza on the evening of October 11, 2023. Bashar Taleb / AFP

Even as new massacres of civilians are discovered, the death toll continues to rise. In Israel, the latest report shows more than 1,200 dead and more than 2,800 injured, according to the military. In the Kfar Aza kibbutz, located 2 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli soldiers, the Hamas attack resulted in the massacre of more than a hundred civilians. On the Palestinian side, the Gaza Health Ministry said the latest report put more than 1,055 dead and more than 5,100 injured.

Elizabeth Bourne reports that the numbers have just increased in the Middle East. More than 80 foreigners were affected, including at least 22 Americans, 20 Thais, 10 Nepalis, 10 French, 7 Argentines, 4 Russian-Israelis, 2 Ukrainians, 2 British, 2 Peruvians, 2 Filipinos, 2 Brazilians, 1 Cambodian. , 1 Canadian, 1 Spanish and 1 Australian. Israeli bombing of Gaza continues. The Israeli military said it had bombed more than 450 targets in twenty-four hours. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Taraj Tufa neighborhood in Gaza City was targeted by 70 strikes, and al-Furqan city by 200 strikes. In both cases, the IDF justified these bombings “Spinning Plate” For Hamas to attack Israel. The strikes also targeted infrastructure used by Islamic Jihad.

During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Taraj Tufa neighborhood in Gaza City was targeted by 70 strikes, and al-Furqan city by 200 strikes. In both cases, the IDF justified these bombings “Spinning Plate” For Hamas to attack Israel. The strikes also targeted infrastructure used by Islamic Jihad. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the bombings in the Gaza Strip. Another 560 people were severely damaged and rendered unfit for life, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, citing Palestinian officials. According to OCHA, More than 260,000 people were forced to flee their homes .

Another 560 people were severely damaged and rendered unfit for life, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, citing Palestinian officials. According to OCHA, . Lebanon’s Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the new footage on Wednesday It says it is acting in response to the deaths of three of its fighters who were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Monday from southern Lebanon against Israel. The Israeli military, for its part, justified new bombings in southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning. “Response to Anti-Tank Missiles Targeting Israeli Soldiers”.

It says it is acting in response to the deaths of three of its fighters who were killed by Israeli airstrikes on Monday from southern Lebanon against Israel. The Israeli military, for its part, justified new bombings in southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning. “Response to Anti-Tank Missiles Targeting Israeli Soldiers”. The “full seat” From the Gaza StripThe announcement was made by Israel on Monday, three days after the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation launched by Hamas against Israel. “ban” Under international humanitarian law, The United Nations (UN), European Union and humanitarian organizations recalled on Tuesday and expressed concern over the situation.

