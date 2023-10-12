Latest information and answers to your questions

Cover Image: The Ukrainian military announced on Tuesday, October 10, that it had repelled Russian offensives near Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

3 people, including a child, were killed when debris fell from a Russian drone shot down in Belgorod region. On the border with Ukraine, the local governor announced early Thursday, October 12. “Air defense system in Belgorod district shot down an aircraft-type drone approaching the city”Vyacheslav Kladkov said in Telegram, adding it in another message“Following the fall of the debris, one residential building was completely destroyed and two others were partially damaged.”. Two others were seriously injured and admitted to hospital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, October 12 Russian and Kyrgyz press agencies reported, For his first official visit abroad, after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him . Mr. Putin is due to meet with his co-president Sadir Dzhabrov on Thursday and attend a summit of Commonwealth of Independent States leaders on Friday, bringing together several former Soviet republics.

Volodymyr Zelensky says he was promised US aid "Fixed and Uninterrupted". "I am grateful to all partners for their continued support of our defense.", said the President of Ukraine during the NATO meeting in Brussels. Kyiv expects a new massive bombing campaign this winter.

Ukraine's military announced on Tuesday that it had repelled Russian offensives near Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. Russians "Attempt to encircle the city", the head of the military administration, Vitaly Barabash, said during the day, while Avdivka was under Russian fire since morning. According to him, about 1,600 residents still live in the city, down from 30,000 before Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Russia failed to secure a seat on the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday, which it was excluded following its aggression on Ukraine. Moscow received 83 votes out of 193 member states of the United Nations.

Moscow received 83 votes out of 193 member states of the United Nations. Germany accelerates arms deliveries to Ukraine before winter Berlin will deliver new air defense systems, tanks and armored vehicles in the coming weeks, the Defense Ministry announced. German company Rheinmetall announced an order from the German government to supply Ukraine with more than 150,000 artillery shells.

