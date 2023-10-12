“We want to know if she is alive or dead,” relatives of the missing Frenchman held a press conference in Tel Aviv.

The number of French citizens killed in Hamas attacks against Israel has increased, a Foreign Ministry spokesman announced on Thursday, October 12. “We must mourn a new death, which brings the number of French victims of terrorist attacks to 12” In Israel, Anne-Claire Legendre announced during a press conference. Paris is more “Without news of the 17 comrades, their disappearance is considered highly alarming.” Franceinfo reports from reliable sources that Emmanuel Macron has informed party leaders that four children are among the 17 French nationals who went missing after a Hamas attack in Israel. Relatives of the missing French nationals held a press conference in Tel Aviv. Follow our live stream.

Other “special flights” to repatriate French citizens. “Multiple Special Flights” Quai d’Orsay promises to be organized on Friday and Saturday. “Vulnerable persons (especially unaccompanied minors and pregnant women), persons with disabilities or medical situations presenting a particular emergency, shall be given priority”. The Ministry ensures that it works “With Air France to resume its commercial flights as soon as possible”. The first special flight will depart from Tel Aviv at 4:40pm on Thursday and arrive at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport at 8:35pm. Diplomatic head Catherine Colonna will visit Rossii Airport on Thursday evening to welcome the first French returnees from Israel.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 1,354. The death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 1,354, Hamas’s Palestinian health ministry announced Thursday afternoon, as Israeli bombardment increased in the Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamist movement. The number of martyrs has reached 1,354 and the number of injured has reached 6,049., he said in a press release, five days after a major Hamas offensive against Israel in the Gaza Strip began on Saturday. An earlier report released at dawn put the death toll at around 1,200.

Iranian President Calls for “Unification” Against Jewish State Ebrahim Raïssi made the call on Thursday “Muslim and Arab States” has “Integrated” to “Stop Crime” Israel against Gaza. “Today, all Muslim and Arab nations and all free peoples of the earth must unite and unite to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian state.”Ibrahim Raisi made the announcement during a telephone call to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday, according to a press release issued Thursday. Saudi and Iranian state media reported that the Iranian president also spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Israeli army is getting ready “Land Maneuver” In the Gaza Strip. But nothing “Not decided yet”A military spokesman said Thursday. “It has not been decided yet, but if it is decided we are preparing for a coup d’état”has Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said during an online press conference. “It could be airborne, it could be joint at sea and air. We are waiting to see what our political leaders decide on the ground.”The officer added. Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz announced on Saturday that basic necessities or humanitarian aid will be blocked from entering Gaza until Hamas releases people kidnapped in Israel.

ICRC with Hamas to free hostages The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is working with Hamas and Israeli authorities to free hostages held by the Islamist movement in Israel this weekend, according to a press release issued Thursday. “In Gaza, the humanitarian situation will be catastrophic in the coming hours” Imene Trabelsi, spokeswoman for the ICRC, concerns franceinfo.