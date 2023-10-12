Video. The War Between Hamas and Israel: Daily Life Under Gazan Bombs

France 2

The Israeli military puts pressure on Gaza with a bomb every 30 seconds. On the site, people try to survive in extremely dangerous sanitary conditions.

Gaza under strike rains. The Israeli military said, Thursday, October 12 More than 6,000 bombs have been sent into the Palestinian territories since Saturday, killing more than a hundred terrorists, according to a press release. This is a Bomb every 30 seconds.

Buildings collapsed,In the rubble, lifeless bodies and dozens of injured people had to be urgently evacuated. It is not known whether members were present Hamas Inside. At least 1,350 people died and more than 6,000 were injured in six days, according to the terror group that controls the Gaza Strip.



A seat is maintained

The humanitarian situation is worsening. More than 340,000 residents were forced to abandon their homes, which were reduced to piles of rubble. Under international law, the Gaza blockade is illegal. Many United Nations experts condemn what can be done “collective punishment” Civilians from Gaza through Israel. Already under siege, residents have lost electricity and no longer receive outside food and drinking water. Israel reaffirmed Thursday morning that no humanitarian aid will be authorized as long as the hostages remain Hamas He would not have returned home.