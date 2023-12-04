The Israeli military has announced that it is expanding ground operations across the Gaza Strip

US destroys three drones in Red Sea

US military Middle East Command (CENTCOM) announced that a US warship shot down three drones while escorting merchant ships in the Red Sea targeting attacks from Yemen.

“Today there were four attacks on three separate merchant vessels operating in the international waters of the South Red Sea”Sencom said in a press release. “Arleigh-Burke-class destroyer USS CARNEY responds to distress calls from ships and renders assistance”He claimed to have shot down three drones that were targeting the warship during the day.

The USS Carney A missile launched from Yemen, controlled by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, was found and landed near the ship. Unity Explorer, Bahamas flag flying. Another missile from rebel-held territory caused minor damage, the cargo ship reported.

the ship Number nine, a Panama-flagged bulk carrier that was reported damaged by a missile from Yemen, reported no casualties. The Sophie IIThe Panamanian flag also flies, indicating that it has also been attacked, without sustaining significant damage.

Earlier, Houthi rebels announced in a statement posted on social media that they had carried out the attack “Operation against two Israeli ships in Bab-al-Mandab Strait”A strategic waterway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, the first ship to be targeted “The Missile and the Second Drone”. According to the press release, there are shipsUnity Explorer And this Number nine. It is mentioned that they were followed by an attack “Dismissed Warning Messages” The Houthis.

The rebels say they continue to target Israeli ships “Until the Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza ceases”.

Earlier today, the Maritime Safety Agency Ambrey said a British cargo ship flying the flag of the Bahamas was hit by a rocket attack in the Red Sea. According to Ambrey, the ownership and management of the stricken vessel was linked to Dan David Unger, a British citizen listed as an Israeli resident in Britain's main business directory.

Centcom believes these attacks represent “Direct Threat to International Trade and Maritime Security”.