December 3, 2023

The mob set up and burnt 7 convicts alive

Rusty Knowles December 3, 2023 1 min read

The perpetrators would have experienced “collar torture”, which involved using a tire around the victim’s neck and dousing it with petrol before setting it on fire.

Seven suspected criminals were arrested, tied up and burned alive by a mob in one of South Africa’s most violent cities, police and residents have learned.

Police spokesperson Mawela Masondo said,Initial investigations revealed that the victims were beaten and burnt by the mob“.A contingent of police was dispatched to the scene.”They were chased down, captured and tied up before being killed. Yes, it’s a necklace», a specified resident “Necklace torture“, i.e. put a tire (or rope) around the victim’s neck and douse it with petrol before setting it on fire. Police”Strongly condemns self-defense and taking the law into their own hands as it is a serious criminal offence.», according to the spokesperson.

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world. But officials in Diepsloot, a city of more than 350,000 people north of Johannesburg, say the city has been abandoned by authorities, with scores of murders and rapes.

In the country of about 60 million people, an average of 68 murders were reported per day in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of almost 20% compared to the same period in 2019.

