April 1, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Eight people were killed in an Israeli attack near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, a non-governmental organization said

Eight people were killed in an Israeli attack near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, a non-governmental organization said

Rusty Knowles April 1, 2024 2 min read

Israeli attacks took place on Monday 1R April, an upscale neighborhood of Damascus, state media reported. An Agence France-Presse reporter on the ground confirmed that the Iranian embassy compound was demolished by the strike.

Iran's foreign ministry condemned the Israeli attacks, which killed eight peopleSyrian Observatory for Human RightsE (OSDH).

“The Israeli enemy launched airstrikes targeting the Iranian embassy in Damascus from the occupied Golan”.For its part, the Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed.

He added that the strike “Completely destroyed the building”Located in Mazzeh, it also houses embassies and United Nations buildings. “All aboard were killed or wounded.”The ministry continued.

According to the information Iranian state television IRIBThe commander of Iran's ideological army, the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in the attacks. “Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the top commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in an attack by Zionist regime fighters on the compound of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus », the Syrian capital, he said. OSDH confirms death “Two Iranian advisers and five members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard”.

“Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to Damascus Hossein Akbari and his family unhurt in Israeli attack”Added Iranian Noor news agency.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers In Syria, Iran's passive front against Israel

The world with AFP

Reuse this content

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Israel says it has arrested the sister of a Hamas leader in the country's south

April 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Erdogan's party suffered a heavy decline in municipal elections

April 1, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

In Gaza, the frustration of some young people is summed up by a quote from UNICEF

March 31, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

After her father died, a stranger intervened: NPR

April 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

How Yankees' Juan Soto took steps to improve his defense off the field

April 1, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Tekken 8 director responds to many fans requesting a Waffle House level

April 1, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Official media: An Israeli air strike destroys the Iranian consulate in Syria

April 1, 2024 Frank Tomlinson