Eight people were killed in an Israeli attack near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, a non-governmental organization said

A building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria after an Israeli attack on April 1, 2024. Firaz Magdesi / Reuters

Israeli attacks took place on Monday 1R April, an upscale neighborhood of Damascus, state media reported. An Agence France-Presse reporter on the ground confirmed that the Iranian embassy compound was demolished by the strike.

Iran's foreign ministry condemned the Israeli attacks, which killed eight peopleSyrian Observatory for Human RightsE (OSDH).

“The Israeli enemy launched airstrikes targeting the Iranian embassy in Damascus from the occupied Golan”.For its part, the Iranian Ministry of Defense confirmed.

He added that the strike “Completely destroyed the building”Located in Mazzeh, it also houses embassies and United Nations buildings. “All aboard were killed or wounded.”The ministry continued.

According to the information Iranian state television IRIBThe commander of Iran's ideological army, the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in the attacks. “Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the top commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in an attack by Zionist regime fighters on the compound of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus », the Syrian capital, he said. OSDH confirms death “Two Iranian advisers and five members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard”.

“Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to Damascus Hossein Akbari and his family unhurt in Israeli attack”Added Iranian Noor news agency.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers In Syria, Iran's passive front against Israel Add to your selections

The world with AFP

Reuse this content