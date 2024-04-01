Israel says it has arrested the sister of a Hamas leader in the country's south

Israeli police announced Monday, April 1, that they had arrested the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in southern Israel as part of a “terrorism” investigation. Sabah Abdel Salam Honey “Suspected of links to Hamas operatives, while being identified with that organization in inciting and supporting acts of terrorism in Israel”, according to Jewish state officials. Follow our live stream.

Israeli army withdraws from al-Sifa hospital. This withdrawal, observed by witnesses and reported by Hamas, was officially announced by Israel, which confirmed it “complete” Operations began two weeks ago against the largest health facility in the Gaza Strip. Hamas announced the discovery “Dozens of Bodies” and reported as property damage “very important”.

A new deadly strike on the hospital. The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Sunday that four people were killed and 17 injured in an Israeli attack on a camp in the Al-Aqsa hospital complex. The Israeli army said it carried out a targeted attack “Command Center for Islamic Jihad and Terrorists Positioned in Courtyard” From this company in the central Gaza Strip. A WHO team was on site during the incident.

Hamas's “Apology” to Gazans. Hamas presented it for the first time “His excuses” In a lengthy statement posted on his Telegram channel on Sunday evening, Gazans for their suffering caused by the conflict. The Islamist movement, however, reiterated its desire to continue this war, and, according to it, achieve it. “Victory and Freedom” Palestinians. He addressed “A Message of Thanks to the People” The Gaza Strip, he acknowledges “tired”.

Six hundred Israeli soldiers have died since October 7. “Natav Cohen, 20 years old, from Haifa (…) killed in battle south of Gaza Strip”A spokesman for the Israeli army announced on its official website that the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Israel and the Palestinian territories since the start of the war has reached 600.

Benjamin Netanyahu acted “successfully”. Israeli PM undergoes hernia surgery “with success”According to a press release from his office issued Monday. He is one “In shape and starting to recover”At the end of the action on Sunday evening, he followed very closely. At the same time, thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem demanding his resignation and the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.