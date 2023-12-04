France to send 50 armored fighting vehicles

A senatorial report confirms the dispatch of armored vehicles and proposes to supply Caesar with artillery.

France”I will not let go» Armenia pledged to Emmanuel Macron on October 11, following the seizure of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan, which was accused today.Genocide“. To deter a future attack, Paris sent 24 armored front vehicles (VAB), MK3, of the Arquus brand, known as Boston, Reveals Senate report. They should”26 to be attached Other vehicles of the same type currently in production», the report refers to a senatorial opinion published as part of the 2024 funding bill by Hugues Saury and Hélène Conway-Mouret.

The report corroborates the authenticity of several images circulating on social media, which show Bastion in the rival port of Georgia. These vehicles were transported by train to Armenia. These 12.5 ton vehicles are capable of carrying 10 men, including 8 in the rear, and are equipped with a 12.7 mm or 7.62 mm machine gun. However, the armor mainly protects against shrapnel, mines and 7.62 mm caliber ammunition.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said, “He gave his contract“For supplying military equipment to Armenia”So she can ensure her safety», on October 3, during his visit to Yerevan, the Armenian capital. In turn, Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the deal between missile manufacturer MBDA and Armenia on October 23. “Delivery of MISTRAL 3 surface-to-air missiles is being talked about», referring to senators. “Reporters recommend that delivery of Caesar artillery systems should be reviewed as soon as possible in 2024, given the equipment’s performance and Nexter’s new manufacturing capabilities. at 8 o’clock)», the report concludes.

France has been accused by Azerbaijan of participating in it.A climb»

The Armenian Army has received three Ground Master (GM200) radars from Thales, which can detect enemy aircraft from a distance of 250 kilometers, whether they fly at low altitudes like drones or at high altitudes like fighter jets. On September 26, France announced that it wanted “Strengthening its defense cooperation with Armenia.» «There will be a security attaché at the French Embassy in Yerevan“, Quai d’Orsay noted. These agreements were not to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev’s taste.A climb“. “If a new conflict breaks out in the region, France will be responsible“, he added.

The southern part of Syunik is apparently preferred by Azeri President Ilham Aliyev in order to gain territorial continuity with the removal of Nakhichevan.Sangujur corridor“. In the endHe will make the old Turkish dream come true.”Turkish world» It will connect Turkey, Azerbaijan with Central Asia. After the fall of Artsakh in October, many observers worried about Baku’s offensive in the region.

The 2020 ceasefire agreement provided an Armenian guarantee of economic and transport links between the two parts of Azerbaijan, separated by Armenia, following the successful Azeri offensive on Nagorno-Karabakh. via Syunik. But Baku rejects Armenian sovereignty.Sangujur corridor“. In addition, Tehran declared that the area, rich in copper, zinc and molybdenum, would cut off its Iranian ally, Yerevan, and protect Armenian territorial integrity.