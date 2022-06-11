She contracted STI for a car and received $ 5.2 million in damages

An American, who was infected with a sexually transmitted infection after having unprotected sex in his partner’s car, has demanded $ 9.9 million from the latter’s insurer.

According to a woman’s lawsuit filed in the state of Missouri last year, her partner inadvertently infected her in 2017 with the human papilloma virus (HPV). He was asking the car insurer to compensate for “losses and injuries,” especially “his past and future medical expenses.”

He demanded $ 9.9 million

The plaintiff, identified by MO’s initials, had demanded $ 9.9 million from the insurance company Zigo Before a mediator awarded him $ 5.2 million, according to court documents. The Missouri Court of Appeals upheld a decision Tuesday.

“The insurer must have mentioned his diagnosis to the MO before the sexual activity took place, but he did not,” the mediator pointed out.

HPV, which causes cervical cancer, is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases in the United States. There is a vaccine to prevent it.

News of the court ruling spread virally on social media, provoking ridicule and outrageous comments.

“Such foreign claims are a big part of why car insurance is so expensive,” tweeted billionaire Elon Musk.