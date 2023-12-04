The Israeli military has announced the expansion of its ground operations across the Gaza Strip

Benjamin Netanyahu Trial Begins Again

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on October 17. Maya Allerusso / AB

Amid the war against Hamas, the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed in Jerusalem on Monday, nearly two months after it was suspended by a bloody Hamas attack on October 7.

Mr. Netanyahu, 74, has been indicted on three counts of corruption, fraud and breach of trust, charges he denies. It is suspected that the head of government tried to get favorable information from the news site Walla! In exchange for government favors that brought hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel’s major telecommunications group Bezek and chairman Shaul Elovich. Walla!.

In another case, he is suspected of receiving large gifts worth about 700,000 shekels (about 175,000 euros) from wealthy individuals. His alleged benefactors include Israeli Hollywood mogul Arnon Milson, the producer Brazil, JFK, beautiful girl And Born murderers Specifically. Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Milchan is suspected of promoting a tax levy that brought in millions of dollars. However, the Israeli Ministry of Finance vetoed it.