December 4, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Israeli military has announced the expansion of its ground operations across the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has announced the expansion of its ground operations across the Gaza Strip

Rusty Knowles December 4, 2023 2 min read

Benjamin Netanyahu Trial Begins Again

Amid the war against Hamas, the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed in Jerusalem on Monday, nearly two months after it was suspended by a bloody Hamas attack on October 7.

Mr. Netanyahu, 74, has been indicted on three counts of corruption, fraud and breach of trust, charges he denies. It is suspected that the head of government tried to get favorable information from the news site Walla! In exchange for government favors that brought hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel’s major telecommunications group Bezek and chairman Shaul Elovich. Walla!.

In another case, he is suspected of receiving large gifts worth about 700,000 shekels (about 175,000 euros) from wealthy individuals. His alleged benefactors include Israeli Hollywood mogul Arnon Milson, the producer Brazil, JFK, beautiful girl And Born murderers Specifically. Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Milchan is suspected of promoting a tax levy that brought in millions of dollars. However, the Israeli Ministry of Finance vetoed it.

The prime minister says he only accepted gifts from friends, not claiming them, and considers himself the victim of a witch hunt. He won’t be called to the stand immediately, but could appear in a few months, according to the Israeli press. His trial, which began in 2020, is unprecedented for a sitting prime minister.

See also  This display of the G7 raises questions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

France to send 50 armored fighting vehicles

December 4, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Israeli military has announced that it is expanding ground operations across the Gaza Strip

December 4, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

The mob set up and burnt 7 convicts alive

December 3, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Lynn Spears is happy to reconcile with Britney Spears

December 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Space Secrets: Why Are There No Gas Moons?

December 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

What will the NFL or the Eagles do about Dom DeSandro?

December 4, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Pokemon players reveal the funniest names they’ve ever given their rivals

December 4, 2023 Len Houle