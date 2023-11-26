The Israeli military said 14 Israeli hostages and 3 foreigners were handed over to the Red Cross on Sunday.

Cover Image: Relatives of Hamas hostage Almok Sarosi during a rally in “Hostage Square” in Tel Aviv on November 25, 2023. Lucian Lung / Riva Press for “LE MONDE”.

13 Israelis and four Thai nationals were released from Gaza on the evening of Saturday 25 November. In separate statements, the Israeli military and Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari announced that seventeen hostages had been freed and handed over to the Red Cross before returning to Israel via Egypt. More releases are scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the third day of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

39 Palestinian prisoners, women and teenagers under the age of 19, imprisoned by the Jewish state were released immediately on Saturday evening. Celebrations were held on the West Bank.

6 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank on Saturday evening , according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Palestinian Red Cross said the Israeli army was operating in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin. "Preventing and preventing EMS crews from reaching the injured and continuing to search for ambulances". Organizational soldiers said "Besieged Jenin General Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital".

Filled with water, food and medicine, 248 trucks entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, south of the Palestinian enclave, on Friday 24 November and Saturday 25 November. A cease-fire between Hamas and Israel ended within days.

An agreement reached Wednesday between the Israeli government and the Islamist group provides for the exchange of fifty women and children held by Hamas. Against Palestinian prisoners, as well"A Peace in the Fight" for four days.

In London, the rally in support of the Palestinians continues, with tens of thousands of Britons marching again on Saturday. Call for a lasting cease-fire in Gaza.

The latest Hamas report released on Wednesday says 14,854 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment of Gaza since the start of the war. The Islamic Movement notes that 6,150 of the deaths recorded to date are children. Also, 36,000 people were injured, the same source said.

