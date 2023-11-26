Who are the 13 Israeli hostages freed on Saturday?

Thirteen of the 17 hostages released by Hamas on Saturday evening were Israeli. These are families, isolated children and the 21-year-old festival-goer.

Isolated families and children, all 21, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Biri. Here’s what we know about the 13 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas on Saturday as part of a cease-fire deal, according to relatives’ accounts to AFP, Israeli press and information on hostages from the Hamas Families Forum. The releases bring to 46 the total number of approximately 240 hostages held in Gaza since their abductions during the October 7 attack.

Of those, 26 were released as part of a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that provides for the return of 50 hostages to Israel in four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. Four Thais who were not affected by the deal were released on Saturday. They are apart from the ten Thais and one Filipino who were released on Friday. Five hostages had already been released before the ceasefire in October.

Hila (age 13) and her friend Emily (age 9)

Hila and Emily, two friends aged 13 and 9, were abducted along with Hila’s mother Riaya Rotem, 54, who is still being held in Gaza. They were captured on October 7 while hiding in the safe room of their home in Kibbutz Beri.

Hila Rotam-Shoshani reunites with her family after her release on November 26, 2023. Israel Defense Forces / Reuters



Emily was pronounced dead before being classified among the hostages. A young Israeli-Irish girl, whose mother died of cancer when she was two and a half years old, celebrated her 9th birthday in captivity on November 17. “He spent his birthday in the Gaza mines”His father, Thomas Hand, tearfully attended a memorial service in London that day.

Young Irish-Israeli woman Emily Hand is reunited with her father Thomas Hand after her release on November 26, 2023. Israel Defense Forces / Reuters



“We cannot find words to describe our emotions after 50 difficult and complicated days”Thomas Guy enjoyed himself on Saturday. “We are happy that Emily is back, but at the same time, we remember all the hostages who have not yet returned home (…)”He said in a press release.

An innocent lost child has now been found and returned (to his family) and we breathe a sigh of relief.Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also welcomed.

Shoshan Haran (67) and his family

Adina Shoham (38) was abducted along with her daughter Yahal (3) and her son Naveh (8). All three are German through Adina’s father, Avshalom Haran, who was killed in the attack. Adina’s aunt Sharon Avictori (52) was abducted with her 12-year-old daughter Nome. They were all at Kibbutz Biri to visit Adina’s mother, Shoshan Haran, 67, who was released on Saturday. The seventh hostage, Tal Shoham, 38, Adina’s husband, has been hit hard by their family.

Yahel Shoham, 3, and Adi Shoham, 38, were taken hostage during the October 7 attack and released. Families of hostages and missing Fo / REUTERS



Yahel Shoham, 3, left, was released after being taken hostage. Families of hostages and missing Fo / REUTERS



Shiri Weiss (age 53) and her daughter Noga

Shiri Weiss, a 53-year-old accountant, and her daughter Noga, 18, were abducted from their home in Kibbutz Beri.

According to the accounts of Noga’s relatives, who were in contact with Noga through WhatsApp messages at the time of the attack, the young woman was hiding under the bed when her mother was abducted. Chased by the smoke that invaded the house, she tried to hide outside, where she was found. The father, Ilan Weiss, had to leave his home at dawn to protect his kibbutz. He was also taken hostage.

Noah Weiss, 18, was taken hostage during the October 7 attack and released. Families of hostages and missing Fo / REUTERS



Alma and Noam, 13 and 16 years old

Two young men, Alma (13 years old) and Noam (16 years old), were abducted from Kibbutz Biri with their father Tor Orr (48 years old) and their cousin Liam (18 years old). Tor’s wife and mother of the children, Yonet, was killed in the attack. Yahli, the eldest of the siblings serving in the army in the north of the country, is not at home.

Maya Regev, 21 years old

Maya Regev, 21, was abducted while trying to escape the Trip of Nova music festival with her younger brother Itai, 18. Maya was on the phone with their father when he was shot. He tried in vain to find their position. Hours later, a video posted on social media showed the siblings strapped into the back of a pick-up.

Freed, the young Israeli was taken to a hospital, while the other hostages were taken to other medical centers. Maya will undergo a series of surgeries and “He is expected to make a full recovery», indicates The Times of Israel .

Originally from Herzliya near Tel Aviv, Maya and Itte returned to Israel after celebrating their mother’s birthday abroad. Itai, who has yet to come out, is interested in surfing, while his older sister is into yoga and running.