An “extremely dangerous” green mamba, said to be on the run, was spotted by its owner

A “highly venomous” green mamba is said to have escaped from its owner in Tilburg in the south. Netherlands, was finally found safe and sound at his home. Tilburg Municipality was on alert since Monday when Mamba’s owner, A Snake A length of two meters is extremely dangerous She reported him missing to the policeindicating that he is missing a reptile.

Police released a photo of the green snake coiling itself, urging residents to stay indoors and not try to catch the reptile. Sniffer dogs and snake experts gathered in vain for days trying to find the elusive green mamba, until Friday’s theatrical twist that ended the suspense: the reptile slipped behind a wall in plaster. Freak Wonk, a biologist who participated in the research, said the snake was “alert and active”. “He has been able to drink enough water and is in excellent health,” he said.

“Extremely venomous” bite

Despite the dominance of the Netherlands’ legislative elections, the green mamba case made headlines in the media. A victory for the far-right party of Geert Wilders. Herpetologists appeared one after another on TV sets and were quoted extensively in articles.

Officials felt that this tropical snake was unlikely to go outside Weather report But many were paralyzed inside their houses. The municipality also called on people to “be extra careful and not approach the snake”. If the reptile does not seek confrontation, it is “very dangerous” and “its bite is very poisonous,” he said.

20 minutes with AFP