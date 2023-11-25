November 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

According to the country’s officials, Kew was targeted by “the largest Russian drone strike” overnight Friday into Saturday.

According to the country’s officials, Kew was targeted by “the largest Russian drone strike” overnight Friday into Saturday.

Rusty Knowles November 25, 2023 3 min read

Cover Image: This photo taken by Ukrainian emergency services on November 25, 2023 shows rescue workers working to put out a fire at the site of a drone attack in Kiev, part of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Manual / AFP

  • According to Ukrainian officials, a major attack by Russian bomber drones was underway in Qew on Saturday, injuring at least two people. “There are currently two victims in the Solomiansky district. Both received medical attention at the scene.kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote in Telegram.
  • According to the city’s mayor, the Russian army is returning to the offensive in the Avtivka sector.
    Russian armed forces have launched their third wave of offensives in eastern Ukraine’s Avdiivka since October 10, in which they are systematically bombarding the center, its mayor Vitaly Barabash announced on Friday. For more than a month, it has virtually surrounded the industrial city, but is still served by an asphalt road, facing relentless attacks by Moscow’s forces, which have tried to capture it for years.
  • Sixteen Ukrainian drones were intercepted in southern Russia and Crimea between Thursday and Friday, according to Moscow. “Kyiv regime’s attempt to carry out terrorist attack using drones (…) Failed on the territory of the Russian Federation » It was announced overnight, Friday Russian Ministry of Defense In a press release. “Air defense systems destroyed sixteen drones, thirteen of them on the Crimean peninsula and three on the border of the Volgograd region. »
  • Canada and the European Union reiterate their support “Immovable” to Ukraine against Russian invasion. “We will stand with Ukraine as long as needed”, Canada and European Union (EU) leaders announced in a joint statement. Ottawa took the opportunity to increase its support for Q: “Canada to donate more than 11,000 assault rifles and more than nine million rounds of ammunition”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.
  • The Washington Post reports that Russia is considering mining under the Kerch Strait. Talks were held between Russian and Chinese business leaders on a proposed tunnel under the Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea from mainland Russia. reported on Friday The Washington PostIt highlights Moscow’s growing concerns over the security of the Crimean bridge, a key logistics route for Russian forces stationed in Ukraine, which has been repeatedly targeted by the Ukrainian military.
  • Support for the Russian war effort: France counts on China’s vigilance
    French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said in Beijing on Friday. “Anti-Bribery” Chinese authorities to block any support for Russian war efforts in Ukraine.
See also  What to remember from March 27

You can watch our live stream from last week by clicking this link.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

narrative. In Ukraine, the anxious hunt for “collaborators”.

facts. In Russia, seven years in prison for anti-war activity in a supermarket

Analysis. The triumphant turnaround of Vladimir Putin’s Russia

Review. “Twice in the same river”, Sophie Oksanen: Shedding light on Russian rape in Ukraine

Chronic. Philippe Ricard: “There is a temptation within EU member states to abandon the Israeli-Palestinian front in favor of war in Ukraine”

Reporting. In Cyprus, life on the “start-up island” was turned upside down by the war in Ukraine.

narrative. In Russia, the Ukrainian front of assassins pardoned by Putin has returned

Chronic. Sylvie Kaufman: “A perfect storm is brewing in the war in Ukraine: everywhere you look, negative trends are converging”

facts. At Kew, after eighteen months of war, veterans’ wives demand their mobilization.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Portraits of the 13 freed Israeli hostages

November 25, 2023 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Who were the thirteen Israeli hostages released as part of the deal with Hamas?

November 25, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

The ceasefire officially began; The first humanitarian aid trucks from Egypt entered Gaza

November 24, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Fans are defending Dolly Parton for dressing up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader

November 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A telescope in Utah detects mysterious cosmic rays outside our galaxy

November 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Justin Jefferson continues to ignore the critics

November 25, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Portable chargers, cables and surge protectors are still on sale for up to 60 percent off

November 25, 2023 Len Houle