The IAEA says there is “no immediate threat to nuclear safety” in Zaporizhia

Emmanuel Macron speaks to Volodymyr Zelensky for “urgent appeal”

The President of France and the President of Ukraine spoke on the phone on Monday. Emmanuel Macron explained the call during a speech in Paris for an international conference in support of Moldova, which suffered from the Russian aggression on Ukraine. “Continuously very difficult environment”with “Ukraine Revisits Bombings, Threats Over Zaporizhzhia Power Plant”.

According to the president, it is “Told his deep concern” as “New Views Against the Center” In Ukraine, Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of bombing each other. MM Macron and Zelensky “Recalls that the illegal occupation of the plant by Russia was at the origin of the present situation” And “It acknowledged the importance of continuing efforts with the IAEA [Agence internationale de l’énergie atomique] “To reach an agreement ensuring the absence of military forces, regular or mercenary and light or heavy weapons in the security zone”Elysée reported.

“The safety and security of all nuclear power plants, including Rivne and Khmelnytsky, which were targeted by fire, must be ensured, as well as essential infrastructure for operation, such as the Khakovka dam,” they underlined.added the post of President.