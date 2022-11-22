November 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The IAEA says there is “no immediate threat to nuclear safety” in Zaporizhia

Rusty Knowles November 22, 2022 2 min read

Emmanuel Macron speaks to Volodymyr Zelensky for “urgent appeal”

The President of France and the President of Ukraine spoke on the phone on Monday. Emmanuel Macron explained the call during a speech in Paris for an international conference in support of Moldova, which suffered from the Russian aggression on Ukraine. “Continuously very difficult environment”with “Ukraine Revisits Bombings, Threats Over Zaporizhzhia Power Plant”.

According to the president, it is “Told his deep concern” as “New Views Against the Center” In Ukraine, Moscow and Kiev accuse each other of bombing each other. MM Macron and Zelensky “Recalls that the illegal occupation of the plant by Russia was at the origin of the present situation” And “It acknowledged the importance of continuing efforts with the IAEA [Agence internationale de l’énergie atomique] “To reach an agreement ensuring the absence of military forces, regular or mercenary and light or heavy weapons in the security zone”Elysée reported.

“The safety and security of all nuclear power plants, including Rivne and Khmelnytsky, which were targeted by fire, must be ensured, as well as essential infrastructure for operation, such as the Khakovka dam,” they underlined.added the post of President.

During his speech, President Macron assessed “Every military victory by Ukraine, the recapture of Kharkiv region, Kherson, Russia reacts with new bombings of Ukraine’s essential infrastructure”. According to Elysee, he has “Reaffirmed its solidarity with Ukraine and its strong condemnation of Russian attacks against civilian targets”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

LIVE – War in Ukraine: WHO warns of winter ‘threatening the lives’ of millions

November 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

War in Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian positions in the east of the country hard.

November 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

IAEA director condemns “deliberate and targeted” strikes on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

November 21, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

A huge behind-the-scenes update on Becky Lynch’s comeback plans from WWE

November 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The NASA team says the space rock hit on Webb’s telescope was just bad luck

November 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The Jets’ Robert Salih will not commit to Zack Wilson as a Sunday QB

November 22, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

Inside the Grinnell Co-op in NYC where units are rarely for sale

November 22, 2022 Len Houle