Video: A woman is filmed throwing her baby in the trash

A scene of cold on the back. In New Mexico (USA), an 18-year-old girl gave birth and was filmed throwing her baby in the trash before leaving the wheel of her car on January 7th.

Six hours after the newborn was born, three people passed by the trash can. The latter were alerted by the child’s moans.

According to the local police department, the child was “in a very weak condition”. He was wrapped in a blood-stained blanket, inside a garbage bag containing other trash.

The boy, who still had the umbilical cord, was taken to hospital. Now in a stable condition, he is placed in the care of the New Mexico Department for Children, Youth and Families.

Identified mother

The mother’s vehicle was identified by police. The 18-year-old was arrested the next day. “She admitted she threw her baby away and explained she was panicked as soon as she gave birth,” the Hobbs police chief said.

The young woman did not know she was pregnant until the time of childbirth.

He has since been charged with attempted murder and child abuse. She faces up to 15 years in prison.