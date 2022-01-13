The unvaccinated father temporarily loses the protection of his child

A Quebec court has ruled that it is not in the best interests of the child to “communicate with his father if the child is not vaccinated and opposes health measures.”

The December 23 decision was published in a Quebec newspaper Duty And in discussions with our colleagues at AFP, explaining that “in the current epidemiological environment it is not in the best interest of (the child’s) to communicate with his father unless he is vaccinated against health measures”.

His rights were revoked until February

The father was initially asked to extend his custody during the year-end vacation. If he did not decide to get vaccinated, the judge finally waived all his rights until February.

The judge noted that excerpts from the father’s social media posts “(revealed) that he appears to be opposed to vaccinations and health measures”.

According to him, moreover, the child’s protection against the virus is “not total” and “seems to have been reduced even in the face of the Omicron variant currently spreading in Quebec”.

Sharp increase in pollution in the province of Quebec

In addition, the mother lives with her partner and two other children aged seven months and four years, and has not been vaccinated since the vaccine is only open in Canada from the age of 5 years.

“In this situation, none of the three children are in favor,” the father can see the 12-year-old “present”, the judge underlines.

Quebec has recorded a sharp increase in pollution and hospitalization for several weeks due to the rapid spread of the Omigran variant.

Most (over 90%) adults in Quebec are vaccinated. The French-speaking province has decided to tighten measures against those who refuse the vaccine, and will soon implement the new tax only on those who have not been vaccinated.