Live – School Strike, Vaccine Pass: Follow minute by minute news about the Govt-19 epidemic

Govt-19: Estrose says, “Those who are not vaccinated should not be entitled to unemployment insurance”
The mayor of Nice sternly watched the 5.4 million people in France who did not receive their first dose.
“Those who have not been vaccinated must be locked up in their homes under the same conditions as they were locked up in March or April 2020, otherwise the right to access insurance – unemployment,” the elected official ruled.
France’s entry conditions for vaccinated British travelers have been relaxed since this Friday
The Minister of State for Tourism announced on Thursday that he would ease the conditions for entry into France from the United Kingdom for expatriate French nationals and La Francophonie, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, vaccinated travelers.
As of this Friday, there are no longer compelling reasons to travel to France and passengers do not need to be isolated during arrival.
However a negative test of less than 24 hours may be required.
Bolsanaro underestimates the eruption of the Omigron variant in Brazil “did not kill anyone”
Brazilian President Jair Bolzano on Wednesday underestimated the dizziness increase in Covit-19 cases with the advent of the Omigron variant, which, according to experts, could soon overload hospitals again.
“Omicron did not kill anyone. The deceased already had very serious problems, especially in the lungs,” the head of state announced in an interview with the Gazette Brazil site.
The patient, from the state of Goiz in the mid-west of the country, was the first confirmed death in Brazil from the Omigran variant, according to municipal officials in Aparacida de Goiania.
With Omicron, the risk of hospital admission is halved
A U.S. study of nearly 70,000 people who tested positive for Covit-19 found that hospital admissions significantly reduced the risk of death. Omigron variation compared to that seen with delta.
According to this work, which takes into account the growing immunity of the population, people with Omicron disease are at half the risk of being hospitalized than those in the delta. The risk of being placed in intensive care is reduced by about 75%, and the risk of death is over 90%.
>> All review details in this article
Djokovic’s visa has not yet been decided
No decision has been made yet The visa could be revoked and the world’s number one tennis player Novak Djokovic could be expelledAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s position, which is being considered whether to revoke the visa, “has not changed,” Scott Morrison told a news conference.
>> Details In our article
The Senate approves the vaccine approval bill with significant changes
From Wednesday to Thursday night, the Senate voted on a bill for a vaccine pass, in a widely modified version, compared to the text adopted in the first reading of the National Assembly.
In detail, the senators voted 249 in favor of the text and 63 against.
>> All the details in this article
What can be expected for Thursday’s teachers’ strike?
A black Jupiter. Almost all teachers’ unions have called for a massive strike on Thursday in protest of the new healthcare system in schools.
The movement promises that much will be followed: Snuipp-FSU, the first primary union, estimates that 75% of primary school teachers will be on strike and half schools will be closed.
>> All the forecasts for this strike day are in our article
Hello everyone!
This Thursday, January 13th, 2022 we welcome you to this live event dedicated to the news about the Govt-19 epidemic.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
The unvaccinated father temporarily loses the protection of his child
Video: A woman is filmed throwing her baby in the trash
Video – Govit-19: Quebec influencers’ “unacceptable” trip to Mexico