The Imam was banned from Belgium for calling for “burning the Jews.”

Mohammed Dujani, the imam who preached until last year at the Al-Khalil Mosque in Molenbeek, one of Belgium’s largest Muslim places of worship, had his residence permit revoked on October 12, 2021.

The Moroccan imam was expelled from Belgium in October.Threat to national security, Especially for callingBurn the JewsIn a video, the government said on Thursday, January 13th. This information was revealed by the Flemish public channel VRT and was confirmed by the Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, Sammy Mahdi.

The residence permit of Imam Mohamed Dujani, who preached until last year at the Al-Khalil Mosque in Molenbeek, one of Belgium's largest Muslim places of worship, was revoked on October 12, 2021, the services of the Sami Mahdi were stated in a press release. This preacher "There was controversy for a while. In 2009, he again called for the burning of Jews", Adds to the press release. The video was re-released in 2019, referring to the VRT, insisting that Mohammed Dujkani apologized for these comments. "A slip" Connected "War" Israel held against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Dujakani, considered to be the most influential cleric in charge of the League of Moroccan Imams in Belgium, was overseen by the Belgian Civil Intelligence Service, State Security. Sami Mahdi explains that he decided to ban his stay three months ago. “Based on information from security services“, And”Due to signs of great danger to national security“This ban is for ten years.”We will not tolerate those who threaten to divide our national security“, The Secretary of State stressed.

Why this decision in 2021? State security responds to AFP “The information is not reported in a personal file where the procedures are ongoing“According to the VRT, Mohammed Dujani is not in Belgium, but he has contacted a lawyer to oppose his expulsion.

Al-Khalil Mosque, located in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek, is managed by the Islamic Mutual Aid Society (LEI).Belgium’s largest Muslim organization», Including training centers and an Arabic language school that welcomes 500 children and adolescents.