The President has announced that most of those responsible for the attack on the barracks have been arrested

Sierra Leonean President Julius Mata Bio said on Sunday evening that peace had returned to Freetown after a day of armed clashes in what he described as an attempt to destabilize the state, and which he said led to most arrests.

“ Peace returned “, the president promised during a short intervention on state television, he later described” An attempt to undermine the peace and stability we work so hard to achieve “. “ Most of the leaders were arrested » And Julius Mata Bio declared that they should take responsibility, at the end of a day unknown assailants tried to break into a military arsenal in Freetown, clashed with security forces in several places in the capital and evacuated several prisons. Prisoners.

Information Minister Sernar Bah announced earlier. The security situation in Freetown was firmly under the control of the government “. He recognized ” attackers “Freetown Attacks Prisons and Many Prisoners Escape, Without More Details” attackers “.

An AFP reporter noted that a precarious peace was returning to the city. However, checkpoints guarded by large security forces were in place.

No official death toll from the violence has been reported. The Ministry of Information explains that data is currently being compiled to establish an estimate and communicate the number of arrests.

Videos posted on social networks show a few men in uniform being arrested behind or near a military pickup. Social networks cited a former member of the bodyguard of former President Ernest Boy Koroma (2007-2018) as one of the participants in the operation killed by security forces, with supporting photos.

Authorities have announced a nationwide curfew until further notice. After the lifting of the curfew, the Civil Aviation Authority asked the airlines to ensure that the airspace remains open and divert their flights.

A man is questioned by Sierra Leonean Military Police at a roadblock in Freetown on November 26, 2023. The government announced Sunday that a military weapons depot in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, had been attacked, prompting a virtual-immediate national firestorm. AFP – Saidu Pa

ECOWAS, EU and US condemn

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) spoke in a press release of efforts to seize weapons from its arsenal, but “ Disrupts peace and constitutional order ”, language commonly used for political power grabs. The organization recalled ” A policy of zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes in government “.

Local representatives of the European Union said: concern » and called Respect the constitutional order “. ” We strongly condemn the attempt to seize Wilberforce’s forces and arsenal overnight by force. », announced the US embassy in a message on social networks.