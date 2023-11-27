New release of hostages in Gaza, ceasefire extension in talks

8:29

A 4-year-old Israeli-American hostage was freed yesterday as part of a deal between the Jewish state and Hamas.

After 50 days in captivity, President Joe Biden lamented her release, saying, “What she endured was unimaginable.

But Abigail promises that returning to Aiden’s country will be difficult. The girl’s parents were killed by Hamas terrorists in the kibbutz area of ​​Kafar Asa on October 7. Her father lost his life to protect her.

A story about Israel. “She no longer has parents, but an entire nation supporting her. We will take care of all her needs,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised.

The girl will now be in her grandfather’s care, “relieved” but grieving after losing her son on October 7.