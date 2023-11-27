New release of hostages in Gaza, ceasefire extension in talks

Chinese Foreign Minister to visit New York to attend UN meeting on Gaza
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New York this week for a United Nations Security Council meeting. Subject: Conflict between Israel and Hamas as announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
“Accepting the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month, China will hold a high-level meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian issue on November 29,” the spokesman said, adding that Wang Yi will chair the meeting.
Abigail Aiden, 4, ex-hostage and orphan rescued from Kafar Ara Kibbutz
A 4-year-old Israeli-American hostage was freed yesterday as part of a deal between the Jewish state and Hamas.
After 50 days in captivity, President Joe Biden lamented her release, saying, “What she endured was unimaginable.
But Abigail promises that returning to Aiden’s country will be difficult. The girl’s parents were killed by Hamas terrorists in the kibbutz area of Kafar Asa on October 7. Her father lost his life to protect her.
A story about Israel. “She no longer has parents, but an entire nation supporting her. We will take care of all her needs,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised.
The girl will now be in her grandfather’s care, “relieved” but grieving after losing her son on October 7.
Discussions “continue” on the list of hostages who could be released today
According to The Wall Street JournalIsrael reportedly received the names of 11 hostages today who could be released later in the day.
Information partially confirmed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s groups to Israeli media Israel Hayom. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that discussions were ongoing about the hostage list.
A deadline for the ceasefire agreement is scheduled for Monday, as are discussions to extend it
A cease-fire between Israel and Hamas to free hostages, prisoners and emergency aid in the Gaza Strip entered its fourth and final day on Monday, amid talks to extend it.
During the night from Sunday to Monday, the Palestinian armed Islamist movement confirmed in a press release that it would “seek to extend the ceasefire beyond its four days” with the aim of “increasing the number of prisoners released” as planned in the deal.
A source close to Hamas told AFP that the Palestinian movement had “informed mediators” that it was in favor of a “two to four day” extension.
Yemen: Crew of boarded oil tanker “safe” with Israel
An oil tanker owned by a company linked to Israel capsized in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, a US military official said, but its crew was “safe”.
US and coalition forces intervened and “the crew of the M/V Central Park is now safe,” a US defense official said.
Musk to discuss ‘online anti-Semitism’ with Israeli president in Jerusalem
Billionaire and Bigg Boss of Social Networking
During the meeting, scheduled for the afternoon, President Herzog will be accompanied by “representatives of families of hostages held by Hamas” and will “stress the need for action to combat growing anti-Semitism online,” his services press release indicated.
Israel has pressed for an extension of the ceasefire with Hamas
Israel is under pressure to extend a cease-fire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but Israeli military officials fear it could lose momentum that would allow the war’s declared aim to “destroy” the Palestinian Islamist movement.
The deal, brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, will initially last four days, ending Monday evening, and could be extended for a maximum of ten days. Every 24 hours, until the guns remain silent, a dozen Israeli hostages kidnapped on October 7 must be released in exchange for three times as many Palestinians captured by Israel.
Biden announces release of 4-year-old American girl by Hamas
President Joe Biden on Sunday announced the release of a 4-year-old American hostage held by Hamas and called for a cease-fire in Gaza. The little child, Abigail, “is free, she is in Israel,” he said during a speech from the US state of Massachusetts.
The child was taken hostage during a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. According to White House counsel Jake Sullivan, he “saw his parents killed in front of him.”
